"Never hiring a Valorant roster": S8UL Thug dismisses possibilities of VCT Ascension team

S8UL owner Animesh "8Bit Thug" Agarwal recently dashed fans' hopes of having a Valorant roster from the org ever competing in the VCT Ascensions. The news came as the esporting world prepares for the overhauled Valorant Champions Tour in 2023.

As the foremost esporting organization in India, fans had hoped they would be competing in the VCT next year. However, while playing Valorant on a recent stream, S8UL Thug has outright dismissed any possibility of the org competing in the Ascension tournaments.

When asked by the audience to get a roster, Agarwal went as far as to "promise" that they would never hire a Valorant roster, at least for the foreseeable future:

"'Promise to fans you will hire a Valorant roster in 2023.' Absolute promise to fans, I am never hiring a Valorant roster."

He went on to state that he would explain the reasoning behind the decision sometime in the future, but that it doesn't make sense for them to get a team for Riot's Tactical Shooter.

"It doesn't make any sense for us": S8UL Thug says he is not considering a Valorant roster unless things change

Since the merger of Team SouL and 8Bit in 2020, the brand has taken esporting in India to new heights. The org is famous for professionally competing in various esports, especially BGMI. They even bagged the much coveted Esports Award for Content Group of the Year 2022, beating out global giants such as Offline TV, OTK, 100 Thieves, and FaZe Clan.

Thug, one of the owners of the org, is an avid streamer and has been streaming Riot's tactical shooter for quite some time. Fans recently asked him about the possibility of S8ul competing in the upcoming VCT Ascension. The streamer, however, dismissed any possibility of that happening, saying it doesn't make sense for the team to get a Valorant roster.

"It makes no sense guys. It does not make any sense for us... for now to go into Valorant."

However, he did say that if there are sweeping changes in the near future, they might consider making a team:

"If something different happens, then I don't know... As in, if something wildly different happens, then we will think about it."

Fans also suggested including BADLove and Whimp in a potential team, but Thug was still reluctant, saying:

"Guys, they are great players. But like I said, it makes less sense for us..."

Fans react to Thug's statements about a future S8ul Valorant roster

The Indian esporting community clearly wants a Valorant team from the org and after the clip was posted on Twitter, here is how they reacted to the news:

Ayush @ayush_174_ @SangwanShares Being an s8ul fan and a pc gamer...ye dekhar Dil se bura lagta🥲 @SangwanShares Being an s8ul fan and a pc gamer...ye dekhar Dil se bura lagta🥲

Subham Ravani @RavaniSubham @SangwanShares Actually no talents are the reason. In this era of esports competition nobody wants to comes last i guess there is no single free agents roster in our region who can go toe to toe against sa giants (sea not included🥲) @SangwanShares Actually no talents are the reason. In this era of esports competition nobody wants to comes last i guess there is no single free agents roster in our region who can go toe to toe against sa giants (sea not included🥲)

tuhindey @46T3sla @SangwanShares S8UL is not an esports org, they are trying to be more i think also its kinda late for them to invest in valorant. @SangwanShares S8UL is not an esports org, they are trying to be more i think also its kinda late for them to invest in valorant.

Saksham @AcesCarti

Maybe they wna stick to mobile games idk but its not a good org for me atleast @SangwanShares A good esports org who care about their country will scout for upcoming players and train them . That's what good orgs like Damwon , T1 and many jp orgs do ( picking up unproven 16-18 y/o pros )Maybe they wna stick to mobile games idk but its not a good org for me atleast @SangwanShares A good esports org who care about their country will scout for upcoming players and train them . That's what good orgs like Damwon , T1 and many jp orgs do ( picking up unproven 16-18 y/o pros ) Maybe they wna stick to mobile games idk but its not a good org for me atleast

Lordnicso @lordnicso @SangwanShares He's very honest.Not like getting any random Indian or sea team will win them Ascension....all the good teams have already been made and there's already way too much competition @SangwanShares He's very honest.Not like getting any random Indian or sea team will win them Ascension....all the good teams have already been made and there's already way too much competition

Zeel Shah @ZeelShaah @SangwanShares There are alot of better FA's rn. Frankly they should go for ascension. Marzil, Badlove, Whimp + 2 SEA. Can work great. @SangwanShares There are alot of better FA's rn. Frankly they should go for ascension. Marzil, Badlove, Whimp + 2 SEA. Can work great.

Valorant is highly popular in India but gained even more fanfare after Harbor was released earlier this year.

Fans looking for more information on the overhauled 2023 VCT season should look up this article for an in-depth guide to how the tournament structures have been changed.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes