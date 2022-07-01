'Never seen players care more about ACS': Cloud9 Vanity on his Twitter feud with NA Valorant pros

The North American Valorant scene has been witnessing another new drama since yesterday involving Cloud9's star Anthony "vanity" Malaspina and Team NYFU.

The controversy, which only started with a Twitter banter between the player and the team, took a more serious outcome after North American superstar Joshua "steel" Nissan's post mocking Vanity today.

Both parties are reluctant to stop mocking each other. Fans have also responded to the drama, and have perhaps misunderstood the seriousness of Vanity's comments and the ongoing controversy.

Cloud9's Vanity mocks NYFU after beating them in MEL Valorant Premiership Season 3

Vanity is one of the most renowned Valorant stars in the North American region. The player has represented his region on the international stage several times in the past as well.

However, the ongoing 2022 season hasn't gone the way for him and his team so far. His team missed out on making it through to both Reykjavik and the Copenhagen Masters this year. However, they will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2022 this September if they win the NA Last Chance Qualifier next month.

To continue with their preparation, Cloud9 has participated in the MEL Valorant Premiership Season 3. The whole drama started last night after Cloud9's match against NYFU in the event. The former won the best-of-three series with a 2-1 scoreline (Split 13-6, Fracture 11-13 and Icebox 13-7) to have a great start to the campaign.

However, Cloud9's Vanity took a dig at their opposition after the game and mocked them for playing only for ACS (Average Combat Score of the game). According to him, the whole team was only playing for a better individual performance rather than trying to win the game.

Anthony @Vanityxz



never in my life have i seen players care more about ACS 2-1 @NYXL

NYFU didn't take the banter lightly and their player YaBoiDre protested against Vanity's post. The whole thing started a new controversy and it was fueled up after Steel's involvement in the whole scenario.

Steel posted on his Twitter handle in support of NYFU and also mocked Vanity for his behavior. According to him, the Cloud9 star's egoistic nature is completely surprising. Steel also stated that he couldn't recognize the player anymore and would send him into the room so that he could realize his mistake.

steel @JoshNissan Honestly I can't even recognize @Vanityxz anymore. Where he got his ego from completely eludes me. He has changed and I will be having a stern talk with him and I might even send him to his room to reflect on his actions. Honestly I can't even recognize @Vanityxz anymore. Where he got his ego from completely eludes me. He has changed and I will be having a stern talk with him and I might even send him to his room to reflect on his actions.

However, Vanity replied back to this comment with an older post by Steel himself where he was mocking some random players playing in an event. The whole thing fired up the situation even more and the controversy reached a newer height, with Steel also getting involved in the same.

Anthony @Vanityxz steel @JoshNissan Can't wait for scrims again so I don't have to watch someone named carport sit bind heaven with an awp as brim when our b teammates need a smoke again Can't wait for scrims again so I don't have to watch someone named carport sit bind heaven with an awp as brim when our b teammates need a smoke again @JoshNissan i wonder where twitter.com/JoshNissan/sta… @JoshNissan i wonder where twitter.com/JoshNissan/sta…

Fans have also responded to the entire series of events. While some have taken it as light banter, others believe that Vanity should be more cautious while commenting.

Having started with just banter, the situation has become very serious after a series of comebacks. It will be interesting to see how this controversy develops further in the next few days.

