Riot Games’ Valorant has become a household name in less than a year, and now new collectibles are on the market.

The different variety of agents on Valorant are fan favorites. Be it Duelists, Initiators, Sentinels, or Controllers, everyone has a favorite class and agent in Valorant.

Recently, Valorant revealed two new collectible figures for two of the Duelists, Phoenix and Jett. The highly detailed figures are already up for pre-order on the Riot Games store. They cost $180/- each, with the estimated delivery date being 31 December, 2021.

New Valorant collectible figures could take over a year to arrive

Valorant took to Twitter to reveal the two new figures. They are 11.9 in / 30.1 cm in height and 9.7 in / 24.73 cm in width, and are being made in close collaboration with Apex Toys. The highly-detailed figures of the Duelist duo in their signature pose are quite amazing and collection-worthy.

The duelists have arrived. Take home Jett & Phoenix in our first ever collectible VALORANT statues alongside new apparel pieces and mousepads.



NA: https://t.co/ubQouCmxYy

EU: https://t.co/Q8Fw372LHl pic.twitter.com/R2o67nyfyj — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 14, 2020

The only downside to this amazing reveal is the late date of estimated delivery. 31 December, 2021 is more than a year away, and fans already can’t wait to get their hands-on with these amazing figures.

There are quite a few budget-friendly Valorant goodies available on the Riot Store to grab while fans wait, including Phoenix and Jett-themed mousepads. The mousepads are 14x10 in / 35.6x25.4 cm in size, and are cloth spandex print with double-stitched, anti-fraying edge, and an anti-slip rubber base.

Clothing items like t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, and accessories like hats are also available in all major sizes. The mousepads cost $18/- and the rest of the range are priced between $30/- and $65/-.

The new collectible figures from Valorant are amazing and highly-detailed. Fans will definitely be swooping in to get them as soon as possible. Hopefully, the estimated delivery date will be worth the wait.