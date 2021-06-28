NRG finally complete their Valorant roster with Wedid ahead of VCT Stage 3 Challengers

NRG has been one of the most promising Valorant line-ups ever since the roster came to fruition last year.

However, they often fell short of expectations during both stages of the Valorant Champions Tour. The team was eventually required to be re-built as many players had parted ways with the organization.

Fortunately for NRG fans, the roster is complete once again, with the acquisition of Matthew "Wedid" Suchan. With less than a week left before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers kicks off, it’s indeed good news for all the NRG faithful across the world.

Wedid joins the NRG Valorant line-up

Before joining NRG, Wedid was part of a struggling XSET side, who had a 7th-8th finish during the Valorant Champions Tour Stage Masters, and they even failed to qualify for Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik.

Wedid was benched from the starting line-up as the XSET squad was rebuilding. Wedid was free to look for other opportunities in different teams, and he has finally landed at NRG, which was also looking to rebuild from the ground up.

NRG made a lot of aggressive changes to their Valorant line-up, and their latest squad looks very different from how they started last year. With Wedid finally completing the roster, there will be a lot of expectation from NRG once the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers officially kick-off.

NRG will look to make a statement in the upcoming competition with the following line-up:

Sam "S0m" Oh

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Bradley "Andriod" Fodor

Ian "Tex" Botsch

Matthew "Wedid" Suchan

The North American Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers is set to start on July 7th. Riot Games have revealed the following schedule for the competition:

Challengers 1: July 8 to 11

8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting July 1

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 29 to August 1

8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August 11 to 15

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2

Top 3 teams progress to Masters Berlin

Edited by Srijan Sen