Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Stream timing, schedule, and more

With the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers right around the corner, players worldwide are quite excited to find out who will be qualifying for the upcoming event.
With just one stage left ahead of the Valorant Champions, the qualifying spots have not filled in just yet. However, Riot Games have revealed the schedule for the matches along with the stream timings so that fans don’t miss a single second of the action.
The VCT Stage 3 Challengers' results will determine which teams will be making their way to the Masters’ stage in Berlin. 16 teams will be qualifying from the domestic Challengers event and many fans will have high expectations from Europe and North America this time as well.
However, with more regions getting a chance to compete this time around, the usual suspects might be the ones to top the competition.
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers stream schedule
1) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: North America
Challengers 1: July 8 to 11
- 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting July 1
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 29 to August 1
- 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 11 to 15
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
- Top 3 teams progress to Masters Berlin
2) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Europe
Challengers 1: July 7 to 11
- 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 28 to August 1
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
- Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
- 12 teams qualify from three different regions: Europe (6), Turkey (3), CIS (3)
- Top 4 teams progress to Masters Berlin
3) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Korea
Challengers 1: July 8 to August 1
- 16 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 3
- Top 8 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 6 to 15
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1
- Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
4) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Brazil
Challengers 1: July 3 to 11
- 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 28
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers 2
Challengers 2: July 17 to 25
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
- Bottom 4 teams progress to Challengers 3
Challengers 3: July 31 to August 8
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and Open Qualifier
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and 3
- Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
5) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: CIS
Challengers 1: July 6 to 10
- 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
- Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 27 to 31
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
- Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
6) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Turkey
Challengers 1: July 6 to 10
- 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
- Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 27 to 31
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
- Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
7) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Japan
Challengers 1: July 10 to 11
- Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 22 to 23
- Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier
- Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 15
- Eight teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
- Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
8) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: South East Asia
Challengers 1: July 8 to 11
- Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
- Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
Challengers 2: July 22 to 25
- Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
- Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
Challengers 3: August 5 to 8
- Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
- Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
- 16 teams qualify from different regions: Thailand (3), Indonesia (3), Philippines (3), Vietnam (3), Hong Kong and Taiwan (2), Malaysia and Singapore (2)
- Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
9) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Latin America
Valorant LATAM Challengers Playoffs: August
- 4 teams qualify from LATAM North Playoffs (2) and LATAM South Playoffs (2)
- Winner progresses to Masters Berlin
- Held on LAN in Mexico City
Latin America North
Challengers 1: July 6 to 11
- Qualified teams: Infinity, Border Monsters, Reven Esports, Ryze Gaming, Six Karma, Agave Esports, LAZER, Pass Gaming
- Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 27 to August 1
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
- Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August
- Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
- Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against South)
Valorant Latin America South
Challengers 1: June 29 to July 4
- Qualified teams: KRU Esports, 9z Team, Furious Gaming, Meta Gaming, Australs, VELOX, Motion Team, Kaos Latin Gamers
- Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 20 to 25
- 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
- Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August
- Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
- Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against North)