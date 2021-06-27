Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Stream timing, schedule, and more

With the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers right around the corner, players worldwide are quite excited to find out who will be qualifying for the upcoming event.

With just one stage left ahead of the Valorant Champions, the qualifying spots have not filled in just yet. However, Riot Games have revealed the schedule for the matches along with the stream timings so that fans don’t miss a single second of the action.

📢 Check out #VCT Challengers Korea Stage 3 match formats! 📋 Kicking off with open qualifier on July 3! pic.twitter.com/zv33WGiYHN — VALORANT Champions Tour KR (@valesports_kr) June 23, 2021

The VCT Stage 3 Challengers' results will determine which teams will be making their way to the Masters’ stage in Berlin. 16 teams will be qualifying from the domestic Challengers event and many fans will have high expectations from Europe and North America this time as well.

However, with more regions getting a chance to compete this time around, the usual suspects might be the ones to top the competition.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers stream schedule

An overview of the #VALORANTChallengers Stage 3 EMEA broadcasts. — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) June 25, 2021

1) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: North America

Challengers 1: July 8 to 11

8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting July 1

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 29 to August 1

8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August 11 to 15

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2

Top 3 teams progress to Masters Berlin

2) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Europe

Challengers 1: July 7 to 11

8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 28 to August 1

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier

Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22

12 teams qualify from three different regions: Europe (6), Turkey (3), CIS (3)

Top 4 teams progress to Masters Berlin

3) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Korea

Challengers 1: July 8 to August 1

16 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 3

Top 8 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August 6 to 15

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1

Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

4) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Brazil

Challengers 1: July 3 to 11

8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 28

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers 2

Challengers 2: July 17 to 25

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Bottom 4 teams progress to Challengers 3

Challengers 3: July 31 to August 8

8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and Open Qualifier

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22

8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and 3

Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

5) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: CIS

Challengers 1: July 6 to 10

8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30

Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 27 to 31

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier

Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

6) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Turkey

Challengers 1: July 6 to 10

8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30

Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 27 to 31

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier

Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

7) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Japan

Challengers 1: July 10 to 11

Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 22 to 23

Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier

Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 15

Eight teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2

Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

8) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: South East Asia

Challengers 1: July 8 to 11

Each region has different qualifying and progression formats

Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes

Challengers 2: July 22 to 25

Each region has different qualifying and progression formats

Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes

Challengers 3: August 5 to 8

Each region has different qualifying and progression formats

Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes

Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22

16 teams qualify from different regions: Thailand (3), Indonesia (3), Philippines (3), Vietnam (3), Hong Kong and Taiwan (2), Malaysia and Singapore (2)

Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

9) Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Latin America

Valorant LATAM Challengers Playoffs: August

4 teams qualify from LATAM North Playoffs (2) and LATAM South Playoffs (2)

Winner progresses to Masters Berlin

Held on LAN in Mexico City

Latin America North

Challengers 1: July 6 to 11

Qualified teams: Infinity, Border Monsters, Reven Esports, Ryze Gaming, Six Karma, Agave Esports, LAZER, Pass Gaming

Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 27 to August 1

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier

Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August

Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2

Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against South)

Valorant Latin America South

Challengers 1: June 29 to July 4

Qualified teams: KRU Esports, 9z Team, Furious Gaming, Meta Gaming, Australs, VELOX, Motion Team, Kaos Latin Gamers

Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers 2: July 20 to 25

8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier

Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

Challengers Playoffs: August

Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2

Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against North)

