OG enters Valorant by signing in Monkey Business as the new roster

One of the most well-known European esports organizations, OG Esports, announced their new Valorant roster in preparation for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.
OG Esports recently signed the entire roster of Monkey Business as OG Esports' Valorant Roster.
Monkey Business performed incredibly well in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 1, losing only to Guild Esports in the round 8. Their performance gained them a strong fan following as well as the attention of many major European organizations.
On Monday, OG officially announced the new OG Valorant roster consisting of the entire Monkey Business team, Dylan “aKm” Bignet, Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, Kevin “TviQ” Lindström, Dragan “elllement” Milanović, Théo “OniBy” Tarlier, and the coach and manager Julien “daemoN” Ducros.
OG is in the Valorant business with Monkey Business
OG is best known for their CS: GO and DOTA 2 rosters. OG launched their new roster for Valorant on February 15th, 2021.
The roster consists of ex Monkey Business players and is certainly in preparation for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2.
Monkey Business was able to reach round 8 during the challengers 1, and they're certainly aiming to improve on that to reach the masters and beyond.
Sébastien “Ceb” Debs and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, co-owners and founders of OG Esports, stated that:
"We’ve heard a lot about the game and were seduced by the idea behind it as well as how serious the ecosystem already is. When the opportunity to get involved with a roster that you like and believe in arises, you sometimes just have to grab it. It was the same with CS: GO; sometimes the stars align, and you have an opportunity to do something really interesting."
The current OG Valorant roster is as follows:
- Dylan “aKm” Bignet
- Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson
- Kevin “TviQ” Lindström
- Dragan “elllement” Milanović
- Théo “OniBy” Tarlier
- Julien “daemoN” Ducros (Coach and manager)
The squad seems to be preparing for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2, and fans are certainly excited to see the team perform under the OG banner.Published 16 Feb 2021, 13:06 IST