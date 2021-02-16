OG enters Valorant by signing in Monkey Business as the new roster

One of the most well-known European esports organizations, OG Esports, announced their new Valorant roster in preparation for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

OG Esports recently signed the entire roster of Monkey Business as OG Esports' Valorant Roster.

Monkey Business performed incredibly well in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 1, losing only to Guild Esports in the round 8. Their performance gained them a strong fan following as well as the attention of many major European organizations.

On Monday, OG officially announced the new OG Valorant roster consisting of the entire Monkey Business team, Dylan “aKm” Bignet, Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, Kevin “TviQ” Lindström, Dragan “elllement” Milanović, Théo “OniBy” Tarlier, and the coach and manager Julien “daemoN” Ducros.

OG is in the Valorant business with Monkey Business

Advertisement

OG is best known for their CS: GO and DOTA 2 rosters. OG launched their new roster for Valorant on February 15th, 2021.

The roster consists of ex Monkey Business players and is certainly in preparation for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2.

Monkey Business was able to reach round 8 during the challengers 1, and they're certainly aiming to improve on that to reach the masters and beyond.

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, co-owners and founders of OG Esports, stated that:

"We’ve heard a lot about the game and were seduced by the idea behind it as well as how serious the ecosystem already is. When the opportunity to get involved with a roster that you like and believe in arises, you sometimes just have to grab it. It was the same with CS: GO; sometimes the stars align, and you have an opportunity to do something really interesting."

The current OG Valorant roster is as follows:

Really excited to be joining @OGesports !

We’ll work hard and give it our best for this amazing opportunity we’ve been given. #DreamOG https://t.co/EuZFXNtA99 pic.twitter.com/FIs0p0ffdJ — Dylan BIGNET (@DF_aKm) February 15, 2021

If you guys want to keep getting updated when we are streaming or doing a tournament, make sure to follow @OGvalorant ! pic.twitter.com/a1CSwoVwrA — Benjamin Chevasson (@uNKOE) February 15, 2021

very happy and proud to be representing this organization we will do great!!!!!!!! https://t.co/kf306PZZZN — tviqT (@TviQ_) February 15, 2021

The past two months still feels surreal to me.



From the intense month of trials in December to the Redbull into VCT prep. Everything has been hectic yet amazing.@jmrLuna, thank you SO MUCH for your unbreakable trust and support. You're the real 6th of this team.🌻#DreamOG https://t.co/Fv0j4Z2fbl — Julien 'daemoN' Ducros (@baemoN) February 15, 2021

The squad seems to be preparing for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2, and fans are certainly excited to see the team perform under the OG banner.