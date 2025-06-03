Omen temporarily disabled in all Valorant queues: Why was the Agent removed?

Omen has currently been disabled in all Valorant queues. The reason behind this is a bug that allowed the one playing Omen to "unintentionally see enemies as they appear on your teammates' view".

Riot Games mentioned that they were disabling him from 5.15 pm PT (June 2) and were going to try and resolve the problem by June 3.

Valorant's Agent Omen disabled for the time being

The official announcement came as an X post on Valorant's social media channel. They were reposting a video shared by Fayde (Wolves Esports coach). The latter's post had the following caption:

"GAMEBREAKING Omen bug: Idk how my player got this bug but he can now see where the enemies are while using Dark Cover + hear the footsteps, hot fix please."

The accompanying clip showcased the problem and its severity. Riot Games announced that the Agent is disabled a few hours after that.

In the latest Valorant Patch 10.10, we saw a few changes with respect to Omen bugfixes:

Reverted a bugfix that was released in 10.08, which should fix the issue where dead allies spectating Omen could see through nearsights (most notably Viper’s ult) if Omen is using Dark Cover

Reintroduced (and still investigating) the issue where Omen could not see properly when casting Dark Cover if he was overlapping another dense smoke (smokes that obscure vision inside, e.g. Jett Cloudburst, Brimstone Sky Smoke, etc.).

The current issue makes it impossible to play against Omen fairly. At the time of writing, Riot Games hasn't given any more updates regarding when the Agent is coming online again.

