Valorant 10.10 Patch Notes: Raze VFX tweak, client updates, and more

Valorant update 10.10 patch notes showcase a variety of updates related to Agents, the game client, and the competitive rank rollback adjustments. Riot also mentioned several bug fixes with this patch for Vyse, Deadlock, Tejo, Yoru, and Brimstone. You can read the full patch notes below.

You can also check out our Valorant Agent Tier List to find out the best agents you can use for the specific in-game roles. While we will be updating the page to the latest patch soon, there will be no changes to the tiers as there are no agent changes in the latest update.

Valorant 10.10 Patch Notes: Full Changelog

The full set of patch notes for Valorant Update 10.10 is:

ALL PLATFORMS

AGENT UPDATES

Raze

Raze’s explosion VFX has been updated to more accurately indicate hitboxes for her Boom Bot and Paint Shells. Additionally, the visual effects will exist in the world for a shorter period of time for more gameplay clarity.

CLIENT UPDATES

Collection updates

To help streamline development between the PC and console versions of VALORANT, we’ll be making some changes to the player interfaces to create a more consistent experience across platforms. Unifying these systems means we can reduce the time spent supporting them separately and work toward delivering new features more quickly. The changes will vary in scope, and some may seem insignificant, but they will save us time and energy in the long run. To kick things off, we’re making some early changes to the Collection landing page:

Console changes:

Page for navigating to specific content types removed

All content types (including Player Card and Sprays/Flex) are now available on the Collection page, matching PC layout

Gamepad navigation system for the Collection page improved

PC changes:

Level + Chroma indicators in weapon tiles removed

Minor layout updates

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Rank Rollback Adjustments:

For players below Radiant, we increased the cap of refunded RR you can receive within an Act. We are continuing to monitor edge cases around experiences with refunds.

MODE UPDATES

Swiftplay

Tejo

Armageddon starting points 2 >>> 3: This change was already live in 10.09 but missed in our patch notes. Ultimates at 9 points in the future will be automatically updated to scale.

Icebox will remain disabled in Deathmatch and Escalation game modes while we address spawn-related issues that emerged in patch 10.09.

BUG FIXES

Omen

Reverted a bugfix that was released in 10.08, which should fix the issue where dead allies spectating Omen could see through nearsights (most notably Viper’s ult) if Omen is using Dark Cover

Reintroduced (and still investigating) the issue where Omen could not see properly when casting Dark Cover if he was overlapping another dense smoke (smokes that obscure vision inside, e.g. Jett Cloudburst, Brimstone Sky Smoke, etc.).

Vyse

Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Arc Rose hit confirm would play when affecting non-players

Fixed an issue where Vyse could no longer use Arc Rose for the remainder of the round if it was placed too close to the spike

Deadlock

Fixed a bug where jumping could inconsistently dodge Deadlock’s net toss despite players being inside the affected area

Tejo

Fixed an issue where Astra’s concuss always affected Tejo’s stealth drone as long as the drone had line of sight to the concuss

Fixed an issue where Tejo’s rockets could get hindered by Waylay’s saturation and Convergent Paths

Yoru

Fixed an issue where Yoru’s flash visual decals would linger on walls they bounced off of

Brimstone

Fixed an issue where Brimstone’s ultimate visuals drew underneath the map

KNOWN ISSUES

Icebox will remain disabled in Deathmatch and Escalation game modes while we address spawn-related issues that emerged in patch 10.09.

PC ONLY

ESPORTS FEATURES

Pick’Ems return in style for Masters Toronto! Starting on May 28th, you will be able to make your picks for the Swiss Stage in-client and on the web.

For Swiss stage, you will be tasked with trying to predict who will advance from the 8 Team Swiss Groups. For extra bonus points, try to predict a team who will make it out flawlessly with a 2-0.

Earn an exclusive title just for playing, but snag extra prizes for finishing in the Top

50% and Top 20% of all players.

See how you stack up against other experts and creators on the VAL Community Leaderboard

Finally, prepare for the Playoffs Stage where you’ll fill out the full double elimination bracket, earning more points for correct teams in the later rounds!

CONSOLE ONLY

GENERAL UPDATES

Added a description for Fast Melee Equip in Settings > Controls > Advanced

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

We've been collecting your feedback around settings customization since releasing VALORANT on Console and one area of focused feedback surrounded a desire to push movement settings to their extremes.

Walk / Run Threshold in Settings > Controls > Movement updated to allow for a wider range. This has actually been in since 10.09.

Min value 0.5 > 0.001

Movement Deadzone in Settings > Controls > Movement updated to allow for a wider range. This has actually been in since 10.09

Max value 0.5 > 1.0

