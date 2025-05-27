Valorant 10.10 Patch Notes: Raze VFX tweak, client updates, and more

Valorant update 10.10 patch notes showcase a variety of updates related to Agents, the game client, and the competitive rank rollback adjustments. Riot also mentioned several bug fixes with this patch for Vyse, Deadlock, Tejo, Yoru, and Brimstone. You can read the full patch notes below.
You can also check out our Valorant Agent Tier List to find out the best agents you can use for the specific in-game roles. While we will be updating the page to the latest patch soon, there will be no changes to the tiers as there are no agent changes in the latest update.
Valorant 10.10 Patch Notes: Full Changelog
The full set of patch notes for Valorant Update 10.10 is:
ALL PLATFORMS
AGENT UPDATES
- Raze
- Raze’s explosion VFX has been updated to more accurately indicate hitboxes for her Boom Bot and Paint Shells. Additionally, the visual effects will exist in the world for a shorter period of time for more gameplay clarity.
CLIENT UPDATES
- Collection updates
- To help streamline development between the PC and console versions of VALORANT, we’ll be making some changes to the player interfaces to create a more consistent experience across platforms. Unifying these systems means we can reduce the time spent supporting them separately and work toward delivering new features more quickly. The changes will vary in scope, and some may seem insignificant, but they will save us time and energy in the long run. To kick things off, we’re making some early changes to the Collection landing page:
- Console changes:
- Page for navigating to specific content types removed
- All content types (including Player Card and Sprays/Flex) are now available on the Collection page, matching PC layout
- Gamepad navigation system for the Collection page improved
- PC changes:
- Level + Chroma indicators in weapon tiles removed
- Minor layout updates
COMPETITIVE UPDATES
- Rank Rollback Adjustments:
- For players below Radiant, we increased the cap of refunded RR you can receive within an Act. We are continuing to monitor edge cases around experiences with refunds.
MODE UPDATES
- Swiftplay
- Tejo
- Armageddon starting points 2 >>> 3: This change was already live in 10.09 but missed in our patch notes. Ultimates at 9 points in the future will be automatically updated to scale.
- Icebox will remain disabled in Deathmatch and Escalation game modes while we address spawn-related issues that emerged in patch 10.09.
BUG FIXES
- Omen
- Reverted a bugfix that was released in 10.08, which should fix the issue where dead allies spectating Omen could see through nearsights (most notably Viper’s ult) if Omen is using Dark Cover
- Reintroduced (and still investigating) the issue where Omen could not see properly when casting Dark Cover if he was overlapping another dense smoke (smokes that obscure vision inside, e.g. Jett Cloudburst, Brimstone Sky Smoke, etc.).
- Vyse
- Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Arc Rose hit confirm would play when affecting non-players
- Fixed an issue where Vyse could no longer use Arc Rose for the remainder of the round if it was placed too close to the spike
- Deadlock
- Fixed a bug where jumping could inconsistently dodge Deadlock’s net toss despite players being inside the affected area
- Tejo
- Fixed an issue where Astra’s concuss always affected Tejo’s stealth drone as long as the drone had line of sight to the concuss
- Fixed an issue where Tejo’s rockets could get hindered by Waylay’s saturation and Convergent Paths
- Yoru
- Fixed an issue where Yoru’s flash visual decals would linger on walls they bounced off of
- Brimstone
- Fixed an issue where Brimstone’s ultimate visuals drew underneath the map
KNOWN ISSUES
- Icebox will remain disabled in Deathmatch and Escalation game modes while we address spawn-related issues that emerged in patch 10.09.
PC ONLY
ESPORTS FEATURES
- Pick’Ems return in style for Masters Toronto! Starting on May 28th, you will be able to make your picks for the Swiss Stage in-client and on the web.
- For Swiss stage, you will be tasked with trying to predict who will advance from the 8 Team Swiss Groups. For extra bonus points, try to predict a team who will make it out flawlessly with a 2-0.
- Earn an exclusive title just for playing, but snag extra prizes for finishing in the Top
- 50% and Top 20% of all players.
- See how you stack up against other experts and creators on the VAL Community Leaderboard
- Finally, prepare for the Playoffs Stage where you’ll fill out the full double elimination bracket, earning more points for correct teams in the later rounds!
CONSOLE ONLY
GENERAL UPDATES
- Added a description for Fast Melee Equip in Settings > Controls > Advanced
GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES
- We've been collecting your feedback around settings customization since releasing VALORANT on Console and one area of focused feedback surrounded a desire to push movement settings to their extremes.
- Walk / Run Threshold in Settings > Controls > Movement updated to allow for a wider range. This has actually been in since 10.09.
- Min value 0.5 > 0.001
- Movement Deadzone in Settings > Controls > Movement updated to allow for a wider range. This has actually been in since 10.09
- Max value 0.5 > 1.0
