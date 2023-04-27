"Only ups from here" - TLN patt shares his optimism after securing their first win in VCT 2023: Pacific League

On Day 3 of Week 5 of the VCT 2023: Pacific League, only one match was conducted, where Thailand's Talon Esports clashed with Japan's ZETA DIVISION. Although the game was extremely close and had fans on the edge of their seats, Talon came out on top with a score of 2-0. This marked their first win in the Pacific League.

After the match was over, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interview patt. Patiphan "patt" Chaiwong is a professional Valorant player from Thailand who currently plays for Talon Esports. During the conversation, patt talked about the team's performance and their upcoming opponents and shared his tips on becoming a professional Valorant player.

TLN patt shares details about their match against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League, their upcoming opponents, and more

Q. Congratulations on your first win. How are you feeling right now?

patt: I am feeling pretty confident. It's pretty good.

Q. How do you feel about your team's overall performance in today's match?

patt: We improved a lot in terms of chemistry. We have been practicing super hard every day, and it has paid off.

Q. What did you think of your own performance? What was it like playing a Duelist Agent on stage again after such a long time?

patt: Oh my God! I swear to God, on the first map, I got like [clenches his fists] with utils. Every blind, every scan, every recon, every stun, they put it on me, and I am just camping [laughs]. But yeah, space created, so.

Q. Considering your team had not secured a win in Pacific League until this point, what approach did you and your team take mentally and strategically heading into the match?

patt: I don't know what other people think, but to me, personally, I stayed true to myself, stayed true to my feelings and my play style, and just played the game.

Q. You guys had a phenomenal performance on Haven but were struggling on Ascent. What are your thoughts on the challenges that the team faced on Ascent today?

patt: I feel like ZETA on Ascent is probably their best map. Honestly, it was kind of hard to play against them because they know the fundamentals. They know how to approach the game, so it was kind of hard. They were using their utilities just perfectly. So yeah, it's tough against them.

Q. Your coach Zeus previously pointed out that the team feels pressured on stage and has bad mid-round calls. Were these issues addressed for today’s match?

patt: Yeah. We scrimmed super hard, so we kind of fixed that stuff already. I think only ups from here.

Q. As a player who has experience playing multiple Agent roles, in your opinion, which role do you consider to be the most challenging to master, and why do you believe this to be the case?

patt: I feel like it's Sentinel. You have to be confident to take duels because a lot of times, most of the time, you will be in a 1v1, and if you are pressured or scared, you are not going to go far in that role.

Q. Moving away from Valorant for a second, how do you like to spend your free time when you are not playing Valorant?

patt: I like listening to music and playing Valorant [laughs]. That's it. I just sit in front of my PC and play games.

Q. You will be facing Paper Rex next. Considering both your team and Paper Rex are known for their unpredictability, what approach do you intend to take during the match?

patt: I mean, for Paper Rex, they are mechanically insane. So we might have to take fewer duels against them. We just have to play as a team, and I feel like we can win.

Q. Finally, as someone who has achieved success in the professional Valorant scene, what recommendations would you give to those who are seeking to improve their gameplay and potentially pursue a career in esports?

patt: I think if you are like really, really passionate about gaming and esports, I recommend you to just watch yourself play. Watch every other VOD and replays of any other team because there is so much out there that you can learn from.

For example, you can watch our VOD and just learn from it. There's just a lot of free stuff out there. So just watch yourself. Do whatever you want [laughs]. I am not good at giving advice. Just watch yourself, your replays, and your own gameplay, especially in a Ranked game.

Talon Esports will be going head-to-head against Paper Rex next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated matchup is set to take place on May 1, 2023.

