Orangutan releases Valorant creator Ruchir Jha after financial discrepancies, reveals the gamer “owes money to Orangutan"

Indian Valorant player and content creator Ruchir Jha, also known as Ruchir Reez on YouTube, has found himself in dark waters after Indian esports organization Orangutan announced on X (former Twitter) that they have severed ties with the content creator due to the discovery of financial irregularities from his past activities. Addressing their fans, they posted this today (September 11):

"It has come to our attention that there are serious allegations against him (Ruchir Jha), including financial impropriety with esport athletes, creators and industry stakeholders. We have also been made aware of instances involving misappropriation of resources intended for Orangutan."

The official statement also disclosed that Ruchir owes money to the organization, suggesting potential mishandling of sponsor funds meant to be shared with Orangutan. The statement read:

"It is important to note that Mr. Ruchir Jha currently owes money to Orangutan from his brand deals."

Orangutan releases Ruchir Jha following alleged fraud (Image via @orangutan_gg/Twitter)

What did Ruchir Jha do? Content creator booted from Orangutan

Content creator, gamer, and YouTuber Ruchir Jha has been dismissed from Orangutan, his organization, following allegations of scams and mishandling of funds. The organization has yet to reveal the finer details of their allegations. However, from the given statements, it's clear that they are unhappy with Ruchir's financial dealings.

Orangutan's initial statement also disclosed that individuals outside the organization, including other creators, fell victim to his misconduct. However, the names of these affected creators have not been disclosed as of now.

Some fans have already gathered under the tweet to either allege or provide examples of instances where Ruchir appeared to engage in suspicious activities. One instance included a screenshot in which the streamer was attempting to sell his YouTube account, a clear violation of the platform's policies.

According to the screenshot, the creator stated that he needed funds for his surgery. Here's what the user shared:

A user alleges Ruchir tried to sell his YouTube account (Image via Twitter/X)

Another fan made a similar allegation, claiming that Ruchir had been engaged in scamming and abusing his Valorant account. Here's what they said:

User claims that the creator had allegedly scammed people (Image via Twitter/X)

As of writing, the organization has not offered any additional context for his termination, and Ruchir has remained relatively quiet on his social media platforms. Further updates regarding the situation are expected to emerge in due course.