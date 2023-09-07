Orangutan Gaming announces new Free Fire India roster ahead of FFIC 2023

Orangutan Gaming has revealed their Free Fire India roster following the recent announcement of the game’s re-release. The renowned Indian club has re-signed many of their previous players, who were part of the organization before Free Fire's ban last year. Recently, Garena has also ensured that the FFIC 2023 will be hosted later this year, which features many esports teams from the nation.

In November 2021, Orangutan Gaming made their debut in the Free Fire scene by partnering with Team Elite, a top-tier squad. However, the team's performance in that short period of time was mediocre. With the game coming back in a few days, the firm will also aim to conquer the FFIC 2023 with their new lineup.

Orangutan Gaming Gaming Free Fire India squad

Here are the six players that have been signed by the organization:

Pahadi - Lokesh Karakoti Jonty - Ajay Kumar Banga Oldmonk - Naitik Khoshto MR JayYT - Jayesh Yadav Farhan Shaikh Aminkureshi

Pahadi is a popular Indian Free Fire professional athlete and influencer and has enjoyed a magnificent career in the scene so far. The 22-year-old player began his esports career with Critical Elite in 2020. He was the best individual performer in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall, carrying his squad to a second-place finish. His squad, Team Elite, was crowned champion of the FFIC 2021 Fall in emphatic fashion.

Jonty and Pahadi began their professional careers at roughly the same time and have been playing together for a long time. The two veterans have established a great rapport with each other after competing in several major tournaments, and both have been with Orangutan since the firm entered Free Fire Esports.

Two star players, Naitik Oldmonk Khoshto and MR JayYT, have nearly two years of experience playing together. They were initially in Team Six Sense before joining TSM in June 2021. Orangutan signed both players in July last year despite Free Fire being banned at the time. Now, the organization has re-signed them for future tournaments.

Farhan Shaikh and Aminkureshi are the two fresh faces in the squad. These players will also aim to achieve a fabulous journey with the organization, and the upcoming FFIC 2023 will offer a great chance for the squad. The winning lineup of the event will also receive a direct ticket for the Free Fire World Series (FFIC) 2023 Thailand.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.