Top Overwatch player "SoOn" to move to Valorant

After dropping several hints, Overwatch pro Hitscan DPS player Terence “SoOn” Tarlier is finally moving to Valorant.

The French Overwatch League (OWL) star announced the move on April 14th via Twitter, just a week after the Boston Uprising incident.

Visa issues forced a partition with the team earlier this month, which led him to retire from playing professional Overwatch after five years.

SoOn hs played for Rogue, Paris Eternal, L.A. Valiant, Misfits, and Team France.

He will now be seen in Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter, Valorant. SoOn expressed his feelings and talked about his journey in OWL on TwitLonger. He said:

“The journey has not always been easy. I've had to make a lot of sacrifices, and not all days were happy, but I will remember the positive things. I’m proud of what I achieved. I think that I can say, without any arrogance, that I had a great career in Overwatch. I would have liked for it to continue, but destiny decided to let me seize other opportunities.”

Will SoOn return to Overwatch after switching to Valorant?

On April 7th, SoOn elaborated about returning to the OWL next year and other plans. He also revealed plans to pursue a career in Overwatch as a full-time streamer, though he would miss competing.

He said:

“I want to compete, and I feel totally capable of it. But I don't know if I would be able to wait until next year without any prospect of the future. Let's be honest, I'm 27 years old, and the chances to get back into OWL next year are pretty slim. Seniority and experience are not necessarily the most recognized characteristics in the OWL business model.”

The 27-year-old has been one of the longest-tenured DPS players in Overwatch’s history. Besides him, many of the league’s biggest stars, like Jay “Sinatraa” Won, Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo, Lee “ANS” Seon-Chang, and Damien “HyP” Souville, have also recently shifted to Valorant.

The gaming community now expects to see SoOn proving his ability to become a big shot in Valorant’s international scene.