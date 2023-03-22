Paper Rex acquires Russian talent ahead of VCT Pacific League season

On March 22, Paper Rex made an official announcement on Twitter regarding the successful acquisition of a young talent from Russia who was competing for the Japanese team, Sengoku Gaming. This development comes just ahead of the VCT Pacific League season.

Ilya "something" Petrov has been competing professionally since March 2021 and was recently a hot topic in the world of Valorant. He is currently one of the most efficient duelists around and does not hesitate to take up fights. A few days ago, he broke the record for getting the most kills during his time at Sengoku Gaming before bidding his farewell to the Japanese team.

However, he has to prove himself in Paper Rex's starting lineup, as he has exclusively played duelists during his entire career and his new team already seems to have his role filled by exceptional players, Jinggg and f0rsakeN.

VCT Japan Challengers player "something" joins Paper Rex as the sixth man

Ilya "something" Petrov will be traveling to Seoul as a member of Paper Rex. He has already been deemed a prospect for the next big professional player after his performance on the Japanese regional circuit.

Although he might be limited to a certain role in the game as a substitute for the team, Patiphan "CigaretteS" Posri is more of a professional streamer than a player.

The team recently suffered a loss against Cloud9 and was eliminated during the first round of the VCT LOCK//IN, which might have been a bit disappointing for their fans since they'd delivered an extraordinary performance in the Valorant Copenhagen Masters 2022 tournament, reaching its grand finals and coming second after a close game against FunPlus Phoenix.

Valorant teams currently have up to March 25 to recruit and prepare their roster before the mid-season transfer window closes prior to the first match of the ZETA division in the VCT Pacific League.

Now, as Paper Rex has successfully acquired their sixth man, here's their team:

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Benedict "Benkai" Tan (In-game Leader)

Tan (In-game Leader) Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie

Jie Ilya "something" Petrov

Petrov Patiphan "CigaretteS" Posri (Substitute)

With the addition of such a wonderful talent, Paper Rex seems to be ready to compete on such a huge stage as the VCT Pacific League. While it is currently not confirmed if "something" will make his place on the team sheet during their first match, it is certain that he will make his presence known soon.

