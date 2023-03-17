VCT 2023 is all set to begin its first-ever Pacific League game with the Face Off event. The Face Off pre-event will feature 10 talented teams from the Pacific region who will meet their opponents on-stage for the very first time. Valorant esports fans from the Pacific region are extremely excited for this VCT event to kick off as the players will even be answering questions.

The Face Off event will be held on March 22, 2023, when fans get to see their favorite Valorant pros live as they answer questions from media organizations across the Pacific region.

A lot can be expected from the teams as most players will likely have information and details about the recently concluded LOCK//IN event in Brazil.

When does the VCT Face Off event take place?

Interested readers will be able to watch the Face Off event live on March 22, 2023 at 11:00 pm PDT / 11:30 pm IST / 7:00 am CET. It's expected to be a particularly interesting event, with teams and players sharing unique opinions about each other and the league that they'll be participating in shortly after.

Since the conclusion of the recent Valorant event in Brazil, the majority of these teams have already developed several opinions about their competitors in the Pacific region. When this Face Off pre-event concludes, the 10 partnered teams must then compete in the Pacific League, where they'll face each other.

All participating teams in the Face Off 2023 pre-event

A total of 10 teams from the Pacific region will be participating in the Pacific League, with the same ten rosters set to be present at the Face Off pre-event. Valorant fans will recognize these rosters as the official Riot partnered teams from the region. The participating teams are as follows:

ZETA Division (Japan)

(Japan) DetonatioN FocusMe (Japan)

(Japan) Talon Esports (Thailand)

(Thailand) T1 (South Korea)

(South Korea) Rex Regum Qeon (Philippines/Indonesia)

(Philippines/Indonesia) Global Esports (India)

(India) Paper Rex (Malaysia/Singapore)

(Malaysia/Singapore) Gen.G (South Korea)

(South Korea) DRX (South Korea)

(South Korea) Team Secret (Philippines)

Where to watch the Face Off event

Fans can watch the upcoming Face Off event live on March 22, 2023 through the official Valorant Pacific handles on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. The handles of each platform are as follows:

Twitch : VALORANT Pacific

: VALORANT Pacific YouTube : VCT Pacific

: VCT Pacific Facebook: VCT Pacific

VCT Pacific League is one of the three international leagues that were announced under the new Valorant esports ecosystem last year. Fans who are up-to-date with Valorant esports will easily recognize all of the teams participating in this event. As such, rosters from Japan, Korea, and South Asia will face off against each other in the Pacific League.

The competition is expected to be quite intense as only three of these teams will get an opportunity to represent their region at the upcoming global event, namely VCT Masters: Tokyo and Champions in Los Angeles.

