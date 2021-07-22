Riot is offering to once again revert AFK bans as the Valorant Mumbai server faced issues yesterday

The Valorant Mumbai server has faced some instability issues over the last couple of days and experienced the latest outage last night. The developers are aware of this problem and are looking for a permanent fix soon.

However, the malfunction of the Valorant Mumbai server resulted in an AFK ban for many players who were playing at the time of the outage. Today, the developers have made an announcement regarding the matter so that players can contact the developers to revert their AFK bans.

AFK penalties accrued from the outage of the Valorant Mumbai server will be reverted

Valorant Mumbai server has faced some major issues over the last couple of days. Players have recently faced the “game disconnection issues” while playing a match. Many players faced the same issue last night as well. This was the fourth time in the last ten days that the Valorant Mumbai server faced an outage.

However, players who were in a match at the time of the outage got an AFK ban for the disconnection and were understandably frustrated at receiving a ban for server issues from the developers' side.

Riot has responded to this quickly and issued a statement encouraging players to contact them to revert the AFK penalties accrued from the outage on the Valorant Mumbai server. The statement read:

"Hey, we're still chasing the cause of the recent outages. In the meantime, If you believe you’ve accrued AFK penalties due to these outages, please contact player support to see if you can have your AFK penalties reverted."

However, they also clarified that players can only apply if they got the AFK ban for server issues. Else, the ban will not be reverted. They said:

"Keep in mind, only AFK penalties accrued from the outage will be reverted. Penalties that happened after service was restored should already be accounted for. If you think there's been a mistake, reach out!"

Riot addressed this same issue a few days back as well and they have reverted the AFK penalties of players for previous issues with the Valorant Mumbai server.

If your games were impacted by the recent server outages, please contact player support to see if you can have your AFK penalties reverted. Keep in mind, only AFK penalties accrued from the outage will be reverted.



Players can expect the same this time around. They just need to head towards this website to lodge a complaint about the issue.

