Valorant Mumbai server continues to face issues as players get disconnected again

Valorant’s Mumbai server has gone down again for the second time in the last ten days. However, the Riot devs are still investigating the problem.

Valorant recent server outages and disconnection issues are quite frequent in Valorant. On June 11, the players faced a similar “game disconnection issue,” causing them to lose connection from their games. Riot Games have taken a serious note of this and are trying to fix the issue.

Notification about the server issues in Asia Pacific Region (Screengrab from Valorant service status page)

Today the Valorant players have faced the “game disconnection issues” for the second time this month. This is probably due to overload caused on a single Mumbai server in the Asia Pacific region. Riot Games notified the players on their Valorant Service Status site at 20:14 GMT+5:30 about the server instability in the Asia Pacific region. They said,

“We're aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and are investigating the problem.”

Riot Games still investigating Valorant server instability issues in the Asia Pacific region

Valorant players and the community from the Asia Pacific region have been facing the issues frequently these days. Moreover, the previous server instability on June 11 has caused the players to get AFK bans. However, Riot Games has promised to lift bans for the people due to the server being down.

Valorant's Mumbai server is highly active, and excess load could be the cause. This has caused the game to crash often in the past few weeks. However, no solution has come up as of yet. The server down issue still seems to continue in the Asia Pacific region.

The devs are still working on the issue, causing the players to disconnect from their games. Meanwhile, players can have the patience to let the developers find and fix the root cause of frequent server crashes in Valorant’s Mumbai sever.

Players can check the Valorant’s service status page to keep themselves updated. They will be notified there once the issue is resolved.

Edited by Srijan Sen