Valorant Asia Pacific server down due to “game disconnection issues”

Valorant’s server is down for the Asia Pacific region, causing the players to disconnect from their games. However, Riot Games is looking into it.

Riot Games' 5v5 tactical shooter game Valorant has gained massive popularity in India and other Asia Pacific regions over the past year. Hence, server outages or disconnection issues are common in games with a huge user base like Valorant.

Valorant players from all over the Asia Pacific region have reported disconnection issues in Valorant this evening. The players from the Asia Pacific region posted about the server problem, which suddenly got them disconnected while playing the game.

After a while, Riot Games informed their Valorant service status page that they are aware of the server issue and they are working on the problem. They said,

“We're aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and are investigating the problem.”

Notification about the server issues in Asia Pacific Region (Screegrab from Valorant service status page)

Moreover, the Valorant Conquerors Championship match between Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming has also been delayed due to the Valorant server issues. The match will resume soon after the problem is fixed by the Riot Games.

How to check on the status of Valorant servers?

Riot Games always had transparency and clear communication with their Valorant player base. Thus, if there is a major server issue, they notify the player about it on their official Valorant Twitter handle or on their Valorant service status page. However, it is recommended for players to manually check the Valorant service status page.

If Valorant players are still facing problems with their servers, they can manually check the site by selecting the region. However, Riot Games is still working on the issue. Once the issue is fixed, players will be notified on the service status page once resolved. After that, players can start grinding the game again.

Valorant players can have patience until then as developers try to fix the server issue in the Asia Pacific region.

