Riot official reassures "actions and updates" about toxicity and sexual harassment in Valorant's voice comms

A Riot Games official recently reassured frustrated gamers on Reddit by mentioning upcoming "actions and updates" to tackle toxicity and sexual harassment in Valorant.

Replying to a recent post on the r/Valorant subreddit by u/ShamefulPlep, Riot official u/aeneia commented about the future of Valorant. The official revealed that the community would witness actions and updates to fix the rising toxicity in Valorant's voice chat.

In the meantime, u/aeneia also asked players to report every instance of trolling or bullying they witness. Reporting such users helps Riot Games identify suspicious accounts. It also raises red flags for the developers.

u/ShamefulPlep's post on the r/Valorant subreddit

Future of Valorant regarding toxicity and sexual-harassment

According to u/aeneia, the developers' plan at Riot Games is to create an all-inclusive in-game environment. The developers envision a future in Valorant where players engage freely with mutual respect.

u/aeneia's reply to u/ShamefulPlep's post on the r/Valorant subreddit

The official also discussed how the present scenario has caused many players to forego the in-game voice communication feature. She stated,

"I have played so many games where women don't speak up until after I start talking. Once they hear my voice, and they see that no one is giving me crap, they know it's safe."

Additionally, u/aeneia even thanked the community for playing the game despite all the unfortunate scenarios. Moreover, the official confirmed that Valorant is a multi-team project firmly committed to a future where toxicity and sexual harassment doesn't exist on the platform.

The entire team behind Valorant deserves credit for their dedicated efforts in remedying the issues. Riot Games has done a commendable job after releasing the game in a pandemic-struck situation and keeping up with regular content.

Developers have added support to tackle in-game toxicity and harassment in Valorant. In the future, the voice chat will be a better experience for players. It is expected that Riot Games will address this issue at the earliest for the sake of the community, given the constant rise in toxic behavior that impacts a player's mental health