Sentinels Valorant roster confirms Tenz for VCT 2023

Popular esports organization, Sentinels, have confirmed that TenZ will remain on their Valorant roster. The star athlete's fate was blurry until yesterday, owing to his contract expiring in December. However, the team's recent announcement has asserted that his contract will be renewed for VCT 2023 and possibly beyond.

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo requires no introduction when it comes to the world of competitive esports. He is one of the most popular pro athletes on the scene and has been an integral part of Sentinels ever since the beginning of his Valorant esports career.

That said, the new partnership program has given organizations multiple reasons to rebuild their roster. Sentinels is among the 10 teams selected as partners from the VCT Americas league. The North American side is looking to build a strong Valorant roster to be at par with other competitors.

TenZ joins Zekken in Sentinels Valorant roster for VCT 2023

is here to stay The face of VALORANTA system built around him @TenZOfficial is here to stay The face of VALORANTA system built around him@TenZOfficial is here to stay https://t.co/6PybnEQmbm

Mitigating the fears of many fans, Sentinels confirmed the second member of its much-anticipated roster to be TenZ. The talented Canadian athlete has been a part of the team since 2021, when the organization acquired him on loan from Cloud9 Blue.

As per the announcement, they are planning to build a system around TenZ's presence. From the looks of it, former athletes apart from Tyson will not make it to the partnered organization's roster for VCT 2023.

TenZ has been maining Chamber, currently one of the most-picked Agents in the game, ever since developer Riot Games nerfed Jett. He has showcased impressive plays with the Operator and is an incredible support player.

Despite his role on the team being primarily passive, TenZ never shied away from securing the most important kills. Apart from his in-game skills, the high-achieving athlete has acted as the face of Valorant esports and the Sentinels since the longest time.

has arrived The beginning of a new era @zekkenVAL has arrived The beginning of a new era@zekkenVAL has arrived https://t.co/O10QeJJyCt

Earlier this month, the organization confirmed former XSET athlete Zekken's signing for the team. With three spots remaining among the playing-five, the prominent organization is expected to surprise its fans some more.

Meet the brains behind the rebuild @itskaplan “We’re building a team that’s going to win”Meet the brains behind the rebuild @SyykoNT “We’re building a team that’s going to win”Meet the brains behind the rebuild @SyykoNT @itskaplan https://t.co/XOoiapja0Y

As per previous announcements, new head coach SyykoNT and strategic coach Kaplan are the brains behind the Sentinels' Valorant roster getting rebuilt. They have promised to come up with a team that is strong enough to win.

That said, the sky-high motives led to the exit of iconic members Dapr and ShahZam from the active roster. Both athletes are looking to join new teams at the moment.

Presently, the fate of two inactive athletes, SicK and Zombs, is unknown. The coaches have hinted at rebuilding the roster from scratch, which marks their return highly unlikely.

