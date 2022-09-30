ShahZam reportedly on his way out of Sentinels Valorant roster

Sentinels, one of North America's most popular Valorant teams, will possibly rebuild its roster ahead of VCT 2023. The roster's veteran IGL, ShahZaM, could be allowed to find new opportunities once his contract expires at the end of the year.

ShahZaM @ShahZaMk interesting times interesting times

Riot Games' announcement earlier this month regarding changes to the VCT 2023 season led to a lot of interesting roster shuffles for professional teams. Many Valorant athletes switched to becoming restricted free agents with the aim of joining partnered organizations.

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" has been an integral part of the Sentinels roster. Before joining Sentinels in 2020, Khan was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro and played for top teams like Cloud9, Complexity Gaming, and TSM. His experience in Valve's competitive shooter paid off when he made the switch to Valorant esports.

Valorant pro ShahZaM may leave Sentinels and look for new opportunities ahead of VCT 2023

Sentinels @Sentinels Sentinels are here to stay Sentinels are here to stay https://t.co/uoN7M8xg8j

ShahZaM's contract with Sentinels is set to expire at the end of 2022, after which the 28-year-old may look for new opportunities. However, this depends on whether Sentinels decide to renew or release his contract.

Sentinels, Cloud9, 100 Thieves, NRG, and Evil Geniuses are the five VCT partners from North America. All of them will be looking to build the best rosters to compete in VCT 2023.

Sentinels @Sentinels What a marvelous afternoon, only 22 degrees zelsius. Feeling dapper. Tenz of thousands of leafs on the trees, shrouded in the shade. Dephinitely makes us say yay. Stewing up some controversy, but don't cry yo. Could give an exzample, but we won't saya word What a marvelous afternoon, only 22 degrees zelsius. Feeling dapper. Tenz of thousands of leafs on the trees, shrouded in the shade. Dephinitely makes us say yay. Stewing up some controversy, but don't cry yo. Could give an exzample, but we won't saya word

According to online sources, Sentinels is currently in the process of signing two new coaches and possibly a new in-game leader. With ShahZaM and TenZ's contracts ending in the next few months, the possibility of them leaving Sentinels cannot be ruled out.

Fans are still awaiting an official roster announcement from Sentinels. Other organizations, like Cloud9 and 100 Thieves, have either hinted at or listed out their rosters. ShahZaM's former organization, Cloud9, is reportedly in the process of acquiring Yay, who is currently regarded as one of the best Valorant players.

Yesterday, 100 Thieves announced that former XSET athlete Cryocells would be joining them.

NRG and Evil Geniuses are yet to give out official hints about their roster. According to the roster construction rules for VCT 2023, all partnered teams must submit a roster draft within the next two weeks. As a result, fans can expect to see many roster updates in the coming days.

ShahZaM may remain in Sentinels as a creator after stepping down from the active roster. The organization may even renew his contract. As of now, ShahZaM's exit from the Sentinels is speculative.

