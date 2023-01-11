Jay "sinatraa" Won has confirmed his return to the professional Valorant scene, retweeting a post by Connor "PROD" earlier today. They will compete in the Last Chance Qualifier for NA Challengers starting January 17.

This will be sinatraa's first competitive tournament with the game since February 24, 2021, when he played on the original Sentinels roster in the Challengers 1 Grand Final, where they lost to Envy 0-3.

Soon after, there were s*xual abuse allegations against sinatraa by his ex-girlfriend, who took to Twitter to share a 9-page Google Doc. This led both Riot Games and Sentinels to start investigations, during which he was benched by his team.

Sinatraa has denied the allegations but agreed to cooperate. Police investigations against him were dropped after his ex-girlfriend stopped pursuing the case owing to her deteriorating mental health. Riot then suspended him from professionally playing the game for a period of six months. Their statement dated May 17, 2021, read:

"Jay “Sinatraa” Won has violated Rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy for failing to fully cooperate with the Tournament Operator’s investigation and will be suspended for six months. He will also be required to complete professional conduct training."

Sinatraa set for pro Valorant return with former VCT Masters winners

Sinatraa released a tweet in April 2022 announcing his return to the professional Valorant scene and saying he was trying out for different teams. But so far, he has not been confirmed with any roster.

Sinatraa has been streaming regularly over the last year, playing with other professional Valorant players on Twitch, some of whom he will be joining during his return to the competitive circuit. Won will join ex-Sentinel teammate Jared "zombs" Gitlin, Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, dizzy, and PROD in the Last Chance Qualifiers for the NA Challengers League.

The team, called Untamable Beasts, has some gifted players, with zombs and Marved having played at the top-most levels in the earlier seasons of the Valorant Champions Tour. They have won international events and will play a key role in the team's success.

The NA Challengers League LCQ will start on January 17 and end on January 23, 2023. It will follow a similar format to the Open Qualifiers for the event, with a single-elimination bracket of 256 teams. Out of this, 32 teams will make it to the double-elimination bracket. A total of two teams will make it into the Regular season from the LCQ.

Sinatraa was considered one of the best players in the game during his initial days. While his large fan base will be excited about his return, how well the team performs on the highly competitive NA Challengers circuit remains to be seen.

