"Smurfing is the worst aspect of this game"- Valorant community on Reddit discusses the problems of multiple accounts

Valorant's player base has grown rapidly since its release. With a free-to-play model, dedicated servers, and a thriving esports scene, the game has had no problems attracting players. However, players now face the issue of a growing number of smurf accounts. Smurfs are detrimental to the overall experience of players of all ranks, and players believe that some action is desperately needed from Riot.

Smurfing refers to an experienced player using a secondary low-ranking account. In games like Valorant, making a secondary account is relatively easy, as it costs nothing to create multiple accounts. A low-ranking account allows experienced players to play in competitive modes with lesser-skilled ones, making it easier for them to win. However, the practice is unethical, making ranked play quite tedious for novice players.

Valorant community on Reddit is frustrated with the problem of multiple accounts and smurfing

The original post below was made by Reddit user u/7TNN, who painted a descriptive picture of the issues alternate accounts can cause. The user further added that alternate accounts are mostly used for smurfing.

Other players also recalled similar experiences. One player claimed that smurfing occurs at a crazy level in the game, especially with agents like Reyna.

Another player disclosed that they have encountered some players having as many as five different accounts.

One Reddit member posted a detailed description of how smurfs make the Valorant experience so difficult. The user commented that as long as someone improves in Valorant, they will climb up the ranks. However, the presence of smurfs makes the entire process way more tedious than it has to be.

Some users want Riot to incorporate 2-factor authentication into ranked play. They feel that while the system might not be the best option, it will mitigate the problems created by smurfs significantly.

Players have also stated that a stringent system could reduce the toxicitiy of the game to a large extent.

Some players feel that the response from Riot has not been adequate. They have pointed out that Riot always talks about the integrity of the game but has done very little to maintain that.

Some even feel that Riot won't do anything as streamers often smurf to boost their accounts.

One player joked that it takes a lot of free time for someone to play with more than one account.

While Riot might not take immediate action, smurfs have become a significant issue in Valorant. If the trend continues, Riot might be forced to bring some form of restriction on multiple accounts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far