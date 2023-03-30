"Sometimes, we get a bit overexcited" - Gen.G Elmapuddy talks about his team's primary weakness in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League Day 3 concluded with an exciting match between two powerhouses from the region. The day saw Gen.G go head-to-head with Rex Regum Qeon, winning the match with a scoreline of 2-0.

Fracture was the first map played and was followed by Lotus. Gen.G won Fracture with a score of 13-9 and Lotus with a score of 13-6.

VCT 2023: Pacific League sees 10 Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region competing for a chance at VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and ultimately the Valorant Champions 2023.

The event kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. It is organized by Riot Games and is underway in Seoul, South Korea.

Gen.G Elmapuddy shares his insights on the areas his team is currently lacking in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Day 3 matches concluded, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to interact with Gen.G's Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit during the scrum interviews.

Elmapuddy is the head coach of Gen.G Valorant and is well-known in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community for coaching teams like C9, Order, and more.

In the interview, Elmapuddy was asked about the areas that Gen.G need to work on. He responded:

"I think sometimes, we get a bit overexcited. I think we can go and get a kill or go and execute into a site. And then from there, we kind of forget to push together and continue to play together. So I think once the round gets a bit hectic, we can get ourselves into it, and then we can very quickly get ourselves out of it again."

He added:

"So, I think one thing I'm doing is to continue communication even when things get crazy, to ensure that we can keep playing together regardless if it's like calm, the start of the round or if it's late into the round and then a lot of stuff's happening."

Elmapuddy believes that Gen.G currently need to be methodical and approach situations rationally. According to him, players on the team have a tendency to be over-enthusiastic anytime they get an elimination or are about to enter a site. In such situations, they play their individual game and don't play together, just as a team should.

Elmapuddy is currently working to improve Gen.G's communication in-game, especially when things are not going in their favor. He believes communication is of utmost importance, and information should flow between the teammates regardless of whether it's a calm or tense situation.

Gen.G will next face DetonatioN FocusMe in VCT 2023: Pacific. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

