Team Heretics secured a top-four spot at VCT Masters Shanghai by eliminating FUT Esports on June 3, 2024. The match did not last for all three maps as TH managed to defeat their opponents by winning consecutive maps: Bind and Sunset. On Bind, we witnessed some noteworthy performances from FUT players such as AtaKaptan and cNed. However, Team Heretics seemingly came prepared.

Neither of the maps were very close in terms of the scoreline. While Bind ended with a 13-7 win for Team Heretics, Sunset ended with an even more polarizing 13-4 scoreline.

Team Heretics end FUT Esports' VCT Masters Shanghai run

From the very first half of the last map, Team Heretics' sheer power over their opponents was visible as they went on to secure nine rounds while FUT struggled with only three.

Making a major comeback was the only way FUT Esports could stay in the competition. However, unbeatable performances from players like RieNs, benjyfishy, and Wo0t proved to be roadblocks that could not be penetrated. RieNs was, in fact, the player who secured the final two kills on FUT's yetujey as well as qRaxs to close the round and the match.

FUT started off on a good foot in the second half on Sunset at VCT Masters Shanghai. They won the pistol round in a clean fashion, as cNed and yetujey eliminated the remaining members of Team Heretics to defuse the Spike safely.

However, its next round was disastrous as the team lost to an eco and then, there were losses after losses. The rounds that followed witnessed FUT desperately trying to collect a win but Team Heretics seemingly read every move well enough to counter its opponents at VCT Masters Shanghai.

A similar picture was seen on Bind, where both teams went head-to-head until the second half. Once Team Heretics was on the attacking side, it was as if a switch was flipped. The team's aggressive takes led to five successive round wins after the only defuse win FUT could collect. This sealed Bind for them at a 13-7 score.

Now, Team Heretics will compete against 100 Thieves on June 7, 2024, in the Lower Round 3 playoffs.