Team Heretics breezes over EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Shanghai Playoffs

Team Heretics has beaten EDward Gaming to move ahead in the VCT Masters Shanghai Playoffs. The European squad scored a convincing 2-0 victory over the Chinese powerhouse, sending them into the lower bracket where they still have a chance to climb up the ranks. This win puts Team Heretics in the upper bracket semifinals, where they will face G2 Esports.

On the other hand, 100 Thieves will battle it out with Gen.G Esports in the second semifinal in the VCT Masters Shanghai to earn a spot in the upper bracket finals.

Team Heretics beats EDward Gaming to reach the VCT Masters Shanghai upper bracket semifinals

With a strong 2-0 victory, Team Heretics sent the home team crashing down to the lower bracket. Heretics never seemed to be in trouble over the course of the matches.

In the first map of Sunset, the team saw a dominant 8-4 first half. Although EDward Gaming tried a comeback, Wo0t's 198 ADR and 21 kill charge led Heretics to a sound 13-6 victory. The second map, Split, saw Heretics adjust their strategy with Wo0t and paTiTek swapping roles.

Their shift in strategy and tactics proved effective, as Heretics again controlled the tempo and secured the map with ease. benjyfishy provided crucial support as the Sentinel operator, with the second-highest ACS throughout both maps. They maintained their lead throughout the map, securing a comfortable 13-8 victory.

The next match for Team Heretics will be an exciting one, as they go on to face G2 Esports in the VCT Masters Shanghai upper bracket semifinals. G2 boasts an extremely balanced team that recently beat Paper Rex in a 2-1 victory, sending the fan-favorite APAC team to the lower brackets as well.

This sounding victory significantly boosts Team Heretics' confidence while also solidifying their position as a top contender in the VCT Masters Shanghai. With a dominant performance, the message is clear: their eyes are on the championship title.