"The way they play isn't what we are used to."- Team Heretics' benjyfishy talks about the Chinese teams in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has finally ended its Swiss stage. A total of four teams have made it to the Playoffs, where they will be joining the number-one seeds from the regional events. A double-elimination bracket at this stage will determine the winner of this event.

Day 5 started with a match between FunPlus Phoenix and Team Heretics. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) was intense as the teams were able to equalize the score by 1-1, which led them to the final map, Icebox. Here, Team Heretics barely managed to close out the series in overtime and got themselves a 2-1 win.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav talked to Team Heretics' benjyfishy, during which he said:

"The way they play isn't what we are used to."

Team Heretics' benjyfishy talks about playing against Chinese teams in VCT Masters Shanghai

Team Heretics came into this event as the number two seed from EMEA in VCT Masters Shanghai. This team has shown incredible resilience during Stage 1 and has continued to do so in this Masters event.

In their journey to the Playoffs, Team Heretics faced off against two Chinese teams, Dragon Ranger Gaming (DRG) and FunPlus Phoenix (FPX). While they easily dealt with DRG, FPX ended up becoming a very tough opponent.

Sportskeeda Esports approached Team Heretics' benjyfishy to ask him about his experience after facing off against the Chinese teams in VCT Masters Shanghai. Here's what he said:

"I think both teams had different play styles. In general, Chinese teams, the way they play isn't what we are used to. I think FPX pushed us a little harder than DRG did. I think the way FPX played especially was very off putting. I think DRG had a bit more structure like we have in EMEA. FPX, the way they play was really hard to play against. Like we knew what their ideas were."

He further added,

"On Sunset, we had very good ideas on how we were gonna play. That's why we kinda stomped them on Sunset. Icebox, like, they were gonna play, even on our defense and you know you could see it was very very hard for us. I love playing against Chinese teams because it's different. I like playing against different playstyles. They are good."

After their win against FunPlus Phoenix, Team Heretics have now qualified for the Playoffs in VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next match will be against the remaining Chinese team, EDward Gaming.

