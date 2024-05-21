VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: All teams' power rankings

VCT Masters Shanghai will feature some of the best teams from the Pacific, China, the Americas, and EMEA. The tournament is set to start on May 23, 2024, with Pacific's T1 taking on China's FunPlus Phoenix in the opening matchup. Apart from these two teams, 10 others have proven worthy of a spot at Masters Shanghai.

This article will rank all the participating teams in Masters Shanghai from worst to best based on their current form and overall firepower among other factors.

Note: This article is purely reflective of the writer's personal opinions

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 teams ranked from worst to best

VCT Masters Shanghai tier list (Image via Sportskeeda)

12) Dragon Ranger Gaming

Dragon Ranger Gaming after winning VCT Ascension 2023 (Image via VCT China)

Dragon Ranger Gaming will be attending Masters Shanghai as the third seed from VCT China. The roster managed to win Ascension 2023 to solidify its spot in the franchising league and has continued to ride this momentum. The star player of this team is undoubtedly v00kashu. The Russian has been a dominant force domestically and is a Sentinel player to watch out for.

However, expectations aren't the highest for Dragon Ranger Gaming. The team competes in the weakest region and stands third in the rankings. The lineup was also handily defeated by EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix which further put a dent in its chances at Masters Shanghai. Viewers can expect Dragon Ranger Gaming to cause upsets and play spoilers.

Dragon Ranger Gaming's roster is:

Ilya "v00kashu" Ushakov

Ushakov Chen "TvirusLuke" Chen-Ching

Chen-Ching Shao "Nicc" Yi-chn (IGL)

Yi-chn (IGL) Zhang "Shion" Haoze

Haoze Tang "TZH" Zhehao

Zhehao Wei "Dingwei" Ting-wei (Substitute)

Ting-wei (Substitute) Huang "LT" Biaohong (Head Coach)

11) FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix at Valorant Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

FunPlus Phoenix will make its fourth international appearance with a Chinese-majority roster. While EDward Gaming has usually dominated VCT China, FunPlus Phoenix had a better showing in Stage 1. The roster managed to defeat EDward Gaming twice but ultimately faltered in the Grand Finals yet again to the Chinese giants.

FunPlus Phoenix brings a lot of flair and style to the game, which can definitely catch various teams off-guard. It is the only roster to have played Clove before the Viper nerfs. The team's aim-heavy and scrappy playstyle will make it one of the most fun lineups to watch at Masters Shanghai. However, it is unlikely to go too far in the tournament.

FunPlus Phoenix's roster is:

Zhang "AAAAY" Yang

Yang Chang "BerLIN" Po-Lin (IGL)

Po-Lin (IGL) Liang "Lysoar" Youhao

Youhao Kale "autumn" Dunne

Dunne Qu "Life" Donghao

Donghao Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao (Head Coach)

10) T1

T1 at VCT Pacific Stage 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Despite undergoing a pretty inconsistent Stage 1 in VCT Pacific, T1 managed to stick the landing when it mattered the most and surged its way through playoffs to secure a spot at Masters Shanghai. The team was soon defeated by Paper Rex and Gen.G to end its playoff run with a third-place finish. T1 has tremendous firepower but its overall coordination is lacking compared to other top teams.

On a positive note, T1 looks to be experimenting with a lot of strategies according to a recent interview with Rossy by Sportskeeda Esports. This could bode well for its chances at Masters Shanghai. If T1 can't level up from its form during VCT Pacific, it's unlikely to make a deep run at the event.

T1's roster is:

Kevin "xcurrate" Susanto (IGL)

Susanto (IGL) Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo

Abedrabbo Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Ham "iZu" Woo-joo

Woo-joo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Head Coach)

9) G2 Esports

G2 Esports at VCT Americas Stage 1 (Image via Riot Games)

G2 Esports is one of the biggest surprises coming into Masters Shanghai. After replacing neT for icy, expectations were low for G2 Esports in VCT Americas Stage 1. The roster barely scraped its way into the playoffs stage with a 3-3 record. The team turned into a completely different machine during the playoffs by vanquishing the likes of Cloud9, KRÜ Esports, and Leviatán.

IGL valyn has been absolutely phenomenal with incredible fragging and smart shot-calling. The duo of trent and leaf have also been the backbone of the team. However, G2 Esports will need way more to have a strong showing at Masters Shanghai with icy, in particular, looking quite outclassed compared to the rest of the Duelists.

G2 Esports' roster is:

Trent "trent" Cairns

Cairns Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Pulice Nathan "leaf" Orf

Orf Jacob "icy" Lange

Lange Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)

Batio (IGL) Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head Coach)

8) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming at Valorant Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

EDward Gaming (EDG) arrives as the massive hometown favorite at Masters Shanghai. While fans have been accustomed to EDG as the most dominant team in China, its Stage 1 performance left a lot to be desired. FunPlus Phoenix arguably had its number throughout the event until the Grand Finals, where EDG dialed in to secure a 3-1 victory.

The team boasts some of the best aimers in the world and can easily make a deep run at the event. That said, its inconsistency and lack of in-depth strategies compared to the rest of the top teams might be its undoing once again at an international event.

EDward Gaming's roster is:

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

7) Team Heretics

Team Heretics at Valorant Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

This is another international event where Team Heretics cannot play with its intended roster. Duelist Miniboo will not be attending due to exams and burnout. The ever-reliable paTiTek will return to the roster as a stand-in for the Lithuanian phenom at Masters Shanghai.

While Team Heretics had a supremely strong showing in VCT EMEA Stage 1, the loss of MiniBoo will hit much harder than Wo0t's at VCT Masters Madrid. MiniBoo is the central figure in the team's aggressive gameplan. While Wo0t is incredibly flexible and can be a formidable Duelist, Team Heretics' chances at Masters Shanghai have dropped quite a bit since the roster change.

Team Heretics' roster is:

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Mert "Wo0t" Alkan

Alkan Enes " RieNs " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Patryk " paTiTek " Fabrowski

" Fabrowski Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

6) FUT Esports

FUT Esports at VCT EMEA Stage 1 (Image via Riot Games)

FUT Esports has been one of the most prominent teams from the EMEA region this year. The addition of cNed and yetujey to an already formidable core has cemented this lineup as the best Turkish team by far. FUT Esports is known to frequently run unconventional team compositions on various maps. This could work very well for the roster at Masters Shanghai.

The lineup also boasts incredible mechanics and great aim all around the board. MrFaliN is one of the most underrated IGLs and consistently puts up great kill numbers. If FUT Esports can get past its choking tendencies and overall inconsistency, the Turkish squad can be considered as the dark horse for Masters Shanghai.

FUT Esports' roster is:

Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Eray "yetujey" Budak

Budak Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek

Yağız İpek Furkan "MrFaliN" Yeğen (IGL)

Yeğen (IGL) Ata "ATA KAPTAN" Tan

Tan Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Head Coach)

5) Leviatán

Leviatán at VCT Americas Stage 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Leviatán was the quintessential super-team in VCT Americas coming into 2024. With a lineup consisting of two world champions, two of the best Latin American players of all time and a hotshot from the tier-two scene, Leviatán was set to create waves. The process eventually kicked into full force during Stage 1 as the team dominated its opposition.

Unfortunately, Leviatán couldn't keep up its form in the playoffs stage and was relegated to a third-place finish. Regardless of this outcome, Leviatán is undeniably one of the strongest teams at Masters Shanghai. Brazilian superstar aspas has been playing exceptionally well and his performance will be key for Leviatán's success at Masters Shanghai.

Leviatán's roster is:

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena (IGL)

Aravena (IGL) Ian "tex" Botsch

Botsch Roberto "Mazino" Bugueño

Bugueño Alex "goked" Kie (Head Coach)

4) Fnatic

Fnatic at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

The kings of VCT 2023 return to the international stage. After missing out on Masters Madrid, Fnatic will make its comeback in Masters Shanghai as the champions of VCT EMEA Stage 1. The team had a rocky road but a rejuvenated playoffs run filled with nail-biting matches saw Fnatic triumph over all when it mattered the most.

Based on current form. Leo can be considered as the best player in the world. The rest of the team has also stepped up massively on numerous occasions. While the current squad is still not close to Fnatic's 2023 form, the EMEA giant is guaranteed to have a strong showing at Masters Shanghai.

Fnatic's roster is:

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Sirmitev Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

Howlett (IGL) Leo "Leo" Janesson

Janesson Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder

Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebit (Head Coach)

3) 100 Thieves

100 Thieves winning VCT Americas Stage 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Masters Shanghai will see the return of 100 Thieves to the international stage. Prior to its participation at VCT LOCK//IN in 2023, the organization last participated in Valorant Champions 2022. Besides boasting a core of Cryocells, bang, and franchise player Asuna, the additions of world champion Boostio and superstar Initiator eeiu have done wonders for the team.

100 Thieves steamrolled its way into the Americas Stage 1 playoffs and was easily the best team at the event. The lineup showed unparalleled coordination, strategies, and supreme firepower. 100 Thieves will be a scary roster and a team that cannot be underestimated.

100 Thieves' roster is:

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Vucenovic Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean "bang" Bezerra

Bezerra Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Head Coach)

2) Gen.G

Gen.G at Valorant Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Gen.G will be looking for redemption at Masters Shanghai after losing out on the Masters Madrid title against Sentinels by a single game. Gen.G has managed to retain its incredible form, and remained a powerful force in VCT Pacific, especially during the playoffs.

While the Group Stages posed a few issues, the playoffs saw the resurgence of Gen.G spearheaded by t3xture who can be argued as the best Duelist in the world alongside Leviatán's aspas. The rest of the team is no slouch either which makes Gen.G truly terrifying and one of the early title favorites at Masters Shanghai.

Gen.G's roster is:

Kim "Meteor" Tae-o

Tae-o Kim "t3xture" Na-ra

Na-ra Kim "Lakia" Jong-min

Jong-min Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom (IGL)

Sang-beom (IGL) Kim "Karon" Won-tae

Won-tae Kang "solo" Keun-chul (Head Coach)

1) Paper Rex

Paper Rex at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Masters Shanghai will be the ninth international tournament for Paper Rex. Despite such consistency, the team has yet to win an international title. Since 2021, Paper Rex has been regarded as an exceptional team that has consistently failed to make the final push to the top. Masters Shanghai could be the turning point in this tale.

With the return of Jinggg, Paper Rex managed to win VCT Pacific Stage 1. For the first time, fans consider Paper Rex as the clear favorite to finally lift an international trophy. If the team can get past its past demons and maintain focus, Masters Shanghai will be Paper Rex's deserved moment in the spotlight.

Paper Rex's roster is:

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

