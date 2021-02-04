Team Vitality Announces Valorant Roster

Team Vitality has announced the roster for their Valorant team.

Right after the announcement of team Fnatic’s roster, Team Vitality is hot on their heels. Signing the previously Orgless players of FrenzyGoKill, Vitality is ready for some action.

FrenzyGoKill is a very recent team and has competed in the Red Bull Home Ground tournament and won the open qualifiers.

Team Vitality’s entry in Valorant

Yet another familiar name joins the e-sports world of Valorant. Having to look for the perfect squad since Vitality European Open, the organization is finally ready to bare its fangs. In the context of the announcement, the President and co-founder of Team Vitality, Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide, is optimistic about the future.

It is no news that Team Vitality is a figure well-known for its presence in the FPS world. Neo also explains his high expectations for the new roster and is excited for the team to go head-to-head with the very best teams out there.

Future of Team Vitality

The new roster is set to debut tonight in the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour European leg.

The current roster of Team Vitality is -

The team has very high hopes for the session. Already being quite the people’s favorite team, with the back-up of Purple Cobras star M4CHINA, they look to cement their position as one of the best.