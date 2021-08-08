Team XO will face Global Esports in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2 Grand-Finals

Team XO joins Global Esports in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2, after beating Enigma Gaming with a 2-0 scoreline.

Both Enigma Gaming and Team XO (Previously known as Samurai Esports) were semi-finalists of the India Qualifiers 1 as well. Having said that, both teams came back in Qualifier 2 and gave their best in the tournament.

Enigma Gaming beat Team Novas in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 scoreline. On the other hand, Team XO qualified for the semi-final after beating Godlike Esports.

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2, semi-final: Enigma Gaming vs Team XO

Enigma Gaming went up against Team XO in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2. The two teams competed in a best-of-three tie today and the three maps selected for the matchup were:

Icebox

Haven

Binds

Enigma Gaming vs Team XO Selected Maps

Map 1: Icebox

Enigma Gaming won eight rounds in its favor and took a comprehensive lead in the first half. After the side swap, Team XO pulled off an amazing comeback and secured nine rounds.

However, Enigma Gaming was only able to take two rounds in its favor and lost the match.

Enigma Gaming 10-13 Team XO

Enigma Gaming vs Team XO Map 1 Scorecard

Map 2: Haven

Fans saw an intense battle on the second map. After losing the first map, Enigma Gaming tried its best to get back into the game. The team took the lead in the first half with seven rounds in its favor.

After the side swap, Team XO also secured seven more rounds in its defense and sent the match into overtime. Leaving no stone unturned, Team XO won both rounds in the second half and clinched the match and the series.

Enigma Gaming 12-14 Team XO

Enigma Gaming vs Team XO Map 2 Scorecard

With this loss, Enigma Gaming are finally out of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2. However, the team still has a chance to qualify for the Wildcard Qualifier as it finished third in the India Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, Team XO will face Global Esports in the Grand-Finals tomorrow where the winner will qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. The match will start at 7pm and it will be broadcast on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul