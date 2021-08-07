Global Esports qualified for Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2 Grand-Finals beating T69

Global Esports qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2 Grand-Finals after beating T69 in the Semi-Finals with a 2-1 scoreline.

Global Esports fell short in the India Qualifiers 1 as they lost to Velocity Gaming in the Grand-Finals. However, the team came back stronger in the India Qualifiers 2 and reached the semi-finals, beating SUS Squad in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, T69 secured a flawless victory against Reckoning Esports in the quarter-final and qualified for the semi-final.

Global Esports vs T69, Semi-Final,

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2:

Global Esports and T69 faced off in a best-of-three tie in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 Semi-Finals.

The three selected Valorant maps for the match between Global Esports and T69 following the veto process were:

Icebox

Bind

Split

Global Esports vs T69 selected maps

Map 1: Icebox

Global Esports dominated the first half in their attack, winning eight rounds. After the side swap, T69 was unable to secure a single round in their favor. However, Global Esports took five more rounds and won the first match of the series.

Global Esports 13-4 T69

Global Esports vs T69 Map 1 Scorecard

Map 2: Bind

Fans saw a nail-biting fight in the second match as both teams secured seven rounds each in their defense and sent the match into overtime. Global Esports won one more round in overtime. However, T69 secured three more rounds and won the match.

Global Esports 13-15 T69

Global Esports vs T69 Map 2 Scorecard

Map 3: Split

It all came down to the final map of the series and Global Esports dominated the first half as the aggressor securing nine rounds in their favor. T69 was able to win just one round in the second half. However, Global Esports took four more rounds and won the match and the series.

Global Esports 13-4 T69

Global Esports vs T69 Map 3 Scorecard

With this win, Global Esports reached another Grand Finals in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2. They will face the winners between Enigma Gaming and Team XO tomorrow.

Meanwhile, T69's journey in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 has come to an end. However, they still can qualify for the Wildcard Qualifier if Global Esports loses the final tomorrow.

