TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 11: Team Fangs registered their first win while Velocity Gaming maintains their flawless run in the campaign

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 11 Results (Image via TEC)
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 11 Results (Image via TEC)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
News
Modified 2021-06-25T03:04:55+05:30

Team Fangs won their first game of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign, beating Kuch Bhi with a 2-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, Velocity Gaming continued their flawless run into the campaign, beating True Rippers in the second match of the day.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 11 results

Kuch Bhi vs Team Fangs:

Kuch Bhi and Team Fangs in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 11 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's matchup were:

  • Ascent
  • Haven
  • Split
Kuch Bhi vs Team Fangs Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Kuch Bhi vs Team Fangs Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Team Fangs started the game as defenders and secured 8 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Kuch Bhi secured 6 rounds in their favor. However, Team Fangs secured 5 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Kuch Bhi 10-13 Team Fangs

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Team Fangs started the game as the attackers and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Kuch Bhisecured 6 more rounds. However, Team Fangs secured 6 more rounds to win the match and the series.

Kuch Bhi 11-13 Team Fangs

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

True Rippers vs Velocity Gaming:

True Rippers went up against Velocity Gaming in the second match of day 11 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three selected maps for the best-of-three tie were:

  • Haven
  • Icebox
  • Split
True Rippers vs Velocity Gaming Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
True Rippers vs Velocity Gaming Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Velocity Gaming started the game as the attackers and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, True Rippers secured 5 rounds in their favor. However, Velocity Gaming secured 6 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

True Rippers 10-13 Velocity Gaming

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Icebox

Velocity Gaming started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side's swap, True Rippers was unable to secure a single round in their favor. However, Velocity Gaming took 2 more rounds to win the match and their third win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Velocity Gaming found themselves at the top of the Group-B table after day 11 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. Whereas Team Fangs currently sit third from the top.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Esports Valorant India
