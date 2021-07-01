TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 16: Global Esports and Samurai Esports continue their domination

Global Esports and Samurai Esports continue to dominate in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 beating Team Valor and Kuch Bhi respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 16 results

Global Esports vs Team Valor:

Global Esports and Team Valor were in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 16 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Bind

Ascent

Split

Global Esports vs Team Valor Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Bind

Global Esports started as defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Valor secured 6 rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports took 4 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Global Esports 13-9 Team Valor

Map 2: Ascent

Global Esports started as the attackers and again dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. Team Valor secured 4 rounds in the second half. However, Esports secured 4 more rounds to win the match and secured another flawless victory in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Global Esports 13-7 Team Valor

Samurai Esports vs Kuch Bhi:

Samurai Esports went up against Kuch Bhi in the second match of day 16 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup were:

Ascent

Bind

Split

Samurai Esports vs Kuch Bhi Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Samurai Esports started the game as attackers and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Kuch Bhi secured 2 rounds in their favor. However, Samurai Esports secured 6 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Samurai Esports 13-7 Kuch Bhi

Map 2: Bind

Samurai Esports started the game as defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Kuch Bhi secured 6 rounds for themselves. However, Samurai Esports secured 6 more rounds to win the match and the series.

Samurai Esports 13-11 Kuch Bhi

With this win, Global Esports maintains their top position in the Group A table with 8 points. Meanwhile, Samurai Esports is the third position in the Group B table with 6 points.

Edited by Ashish Yadav