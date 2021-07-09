TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 24: True Rippers beat ROG Academy as Global Esports break Godlike Esports' dream run   

True Rippers beat ROG Academy on day 24 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, while Global Esports stopped the seemingly unbeatable run of Godlike Esports in the competition.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 24 results

True Rippers vs ROG Academy

True Rippers and ROG Academy faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match on Day 24 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Map 1: Ascent

True Rippers started as the aggressor on Ascent and won 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, ROG Academy pulled off a comeback and secured 8 rounds for themselves. Meanwhile, True Rippers failed to make up the gap in the later stages and lost the tie.

True Rippers 10-13 ROG Academy

Map 2: Haven

True Rippers started as the defender this time and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, ROG Academy picked up 4 rounds in their favor. However, True Rippers won 4 more rounds and equalized the tie.

True Rippers 13-7 ROG Academy

Map 3: Icebox

Map 3 saw the same story as True Rippers, who started as the defender this time, dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, ROG Academy failed to win a single round. However, True Rippers notched up 2 more rounds and won the match and the series.

True Rippers 13-1 ROG Academy

Godlike Esports vs Global Esports:

Godlike Esports went up against Global Esports in the second match of day 24 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Bind

Split

Icebox

Map 1: Bind

Global Esports started the game as defenders and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Godlike Esports was able to pick up just one round. However, Global Esports won 3 more rounds came up trumps.

Godlike Esports 3-13 Global Esports

Map 2: Split

Fans saw a thrilling encounter in the second match as both teams fought to their full potential. Both teams secured 6 rounds in each half and sent the match into overtime. However, Global Esports won both rounds in overtime and won the match as well as the series.

Godlike Esports 12-14 Global Esports

With this win, Global Esports maintain their flawless run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign, while Godlike Esports had their first taste of defeat in the tournament.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod