TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Team Simple and Samurai Esports secure comprehensive wins on day 23 of the campaign

Team Simple secured their first win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 whereas Samurai Esports secured their spot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 23 results

Team Simple vs Team Insignia:

Team Simple and Team Insignia faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match on Day 23 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Bind

Icebox

Haven

Map 1: Bind

Team Insignia started the first half on the defending side and dominated, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Simple was unable to secure a single round in their favor. However, Team Insignia secured 2 more rounds to win the match.

Team Simple 1-13 Team Insignia

Map 2: Icebox

Simple started the game as defenders this time and secured 6 rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Insignia was completely demolished and failed to secure a single round in the second half. However, Simple secured 7 more rounds to win the match and equalized the tie.

Team Simple 13-7 Team Insignia

Map 3: Haven

Map 3 saw the domination of Team Simple. Team Simple again started the game as defenders and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. Insignia was not able to secure a single round for themselves. However, Simple secured 2 more rounds and won the match and the series.

Team Simple 13-1 Team Insignia

Team Fangs vs Samurai Esports:

Team Fangs went up against Samurai Esports in the second match of day 23 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Haven

Icebox

Split

Map 1: Haven

Samurai Esports started the game as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Fangs secured 3 rounds for themselves. However, Samurai Esports secured 4 more rounds for themselves to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Team Fangs 6-13 Samurai Esports

Map 2: Icebox

Samurai Esports started as the defender this time and took the advantage in the first half, securing 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Fangs secured 5 more rounds for themselves. However, Samurai Esports secured 6 more rounds to win the match and the tie.

Team Fangs 10-13 Samurai Esports

With this win, Team Simple finally registered their first win of their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign. Meanwhile, Samurai Esports has finalized their place in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs with today's win.

