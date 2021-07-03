Create
Notifications
×

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Inazuma and Team Fangs win on day 18 of the campaign

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 18 Results (Image via TEC)
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 18 Results (Image via TEC)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
comments icon
News
Modified 2021-07-03T02:13:59+05:30

Inazuma and Team Fangs secured another win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign, beating Simple and True Rippers respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 18 results

Simple vs Inazuma:

Simple and Inazuma faced each other in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 18 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

  • Haven
  • Ascent
  • Bind
Simple vs Inazuma Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Simple vs Inazuma Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Inazuma started as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds. After the side swap, Simple secured 3 rounds for themselves. However, Inazuma took 4 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Simple 6-13 Inazuma

Map 2: Ascent

Simple started as the attackers and secured 6 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Inazuma was able to secure 4 rounds for themselves. However, Simple secured 7 more rounds to win the match and equalized the tie.

Simple 13-10 Inazuma

Map 3: Bind

Inazuma started as the defender and secured 6 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Simple also secured 6 rounds for themselves and sent the game into overtime. Inzuma secured 2 more rounds in overtime and won the series and the tie.

Simple 12-14 Inazuma

Simple vs Inazuma Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Simple vs Inazuma Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

True Rippers vs Team Fangs:

True Rippers went up against Team Fangs in the second match of day 18 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

  • Ascent
  • Icebox
  • Haven
True Rippers vs Team Fangs Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
True Rippers vs Team Fangs Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Team Fangs started as defenders and completely dominated the first half, securing all 12 rounds in their favor. True Rippers was unable to secure a single round even after the side swap.

True Rippers 0-13 Team Fangs

Map 2: Icebox

Team Fangs started the game as attackers and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, True Rippers secured 5 rounds for themselves. However, Team Fangs secured 6 more rounds to win the match and the series on day 18 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

True Rippers 10-13 Team Fangs

True Rippers vs Team Fangs Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
True Rippers vs Team Fangs Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

It will be interesting to see if they are able to pick up the pace as TEC Gauntlet Season 1 proceeds towards the business end. Teams now have limited opportunities left to qualify for the Playoffs.

Edited by Gautham Balaji
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी