TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Inazuma and Team Fangs win on day 18 of the campaign

Inazuma and Team Fangs secured another win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign, beating Simple and True Rippers respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 18 results

Simple vs Inazuma:

Simple and Inazuma faced each other in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 18 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Haven

Ascent

Bind

Simple vs Inazuma Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Inazuma started as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds. After the side swap, Simple secured 3 rounds for themselves. However, Inazuma took 4 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Simple 6-13 Inazuma

Map 2: Ascent

Simple started as the attackers and secured 6 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Inazuma was able to secure 4 rounds for themselves. However, Simple secured 7 more rounds to win the match and equalized the tie.

Simple 13-10 Inazuma

Map 3: Bind

Inazuma started as the defender and secured 6 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Simple also secured 6 rounds for themselves and sent the game into overtime. Inzuma secured 2 more rounds in overtime and won the series and the tie.

Simple 12-14 Inazuma

Simple vs Inazuma Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

True Rippers vs Team Fangs:

True Rippers went up against Team Fangs in the second match of day 18 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Ascent

Icebox

Haven

True Rippers vs Team Fangs Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Team Fangs started as defenders and completely dominated the first half, securing all 12 rounds in their favor. True Rippers was unable to secure a single round even after the side swap.

True Rippers 0-13 Team Fangs

Map 2: Icebox

Team Fangs started the game as attackers and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, True Rippers secured 5 rounds for themselves. However, Team Fangs secured 6 more rounds to win the match and the series on day 18 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

True Rippers 10-13 Team Fangs

True Rippers vs Team Fangs Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

It will be interesting to see if they are able to pick up the pace as TEC Gauntlet Season 1 proceeds towards the business end. Teams now have limited opportunities left to qualify for the Playoffs.

