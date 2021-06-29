TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 13: Velocity Gaming beat Team Fangs to maintain top spot in the Group table 

Velocity Gaming secured another flawless win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 beating Team Fangs with a 2-0 scoreline.

The match was scheduled to be played on June 26th. However, the match was postponed as the players faced issues while entering the game. The match was rescheduled for today, and Velocity Gaming secured a comprehensive against Team Fangs.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 13 results

Team Fangs vs Velocity Gaming

Team Fangs went up against Velocity Gaming in a best-of-three tie on day 13 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup following the map veto process were:

Haven

Split

Icebox

Team Fangs vs Velocity Gaming Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Velocity Gaming started the game as the attackers and completely dominated the first half. They secured 10 rounds in their favor as the aggressor. After the side swap, Team Fangs tried to come back a little bit securing 4 rounds for themselves. However, Velocity Gaming secured 3 more rounds to win the game and take the lead in the tie.

Team Fangs 6-13 Velocity Gaming

Team Fangs vs Velocity Gaming Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Split

Velocity Gaming started the game as the defender this time. They dominated the first half again securing 11 rounds before the side swap. In the second half, Team Fangs were able to secure 2 rounds for themselves. However, Velocity Gaming secured 2 more rounds in their favor to win the match and take their fourth win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Team Fangs 4-13 Velocity Gaming

Team Fangs vs Velocity Gaming Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With this win, Velocity Gaming maintained their top spot in the Group-B table with 8 points from their first four games. Meanwhile, Team Fangs is 4th in the table with 4 points.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group-B Standings

The top 4 teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

