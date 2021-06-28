TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 14: Force One X Leg Stump Esports and Godlike Esports maintain their flawless run 

Force One X Leg Stump Esports and Godlike Esports continue to dominate in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 beating Team Insignia and Inazuma respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 14 results

Force One X Leg Stump Esports vs Team Insignia:

Force One X Leg Stump Esports and Team Insignia in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 14 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Ascent

Split

Breeze

Force One X Leg Stump Esports vs Team Insignia Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Force One X Leg Stump Esports started as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. Team Insignia was unable to secure a single round in the second half. However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports secured 5 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Force One X Leg Stump Esports 13-4 Team Insignia

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Split

Force One X Leg Stump Esports started as the attackers and took 6 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Team Insignia was able to secure just one round for themselves. However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports secured 7 more rounds to win the match and take their fourth win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Godlike Esports vs Inzuma:

Godlike Esports went up against Inzuma in the second match of day 10 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup were:

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Godlike Esports vs Inzuma Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Godlike Esports started as the defender and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side's swap, Inazuma secured 2 rounds in their favor. However, Godlike Esports secured 3 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Godlike Esports 13-7 Inazuma

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Godlike Esports started the game as aggressors and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. Inazuma secured 6 rounds in the second half. However, Godlike Esports secured 5 more rounds to win the match and the series.

Godlike Esports 13-10 Inazuma

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Godlike Esports and Force One X Leg Stump Esports both continue their flawless run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 with today's win. This was their 4th straight win of the campaign.

Edited by Gautham Balaji