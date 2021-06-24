Create
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 10: Global Esports and Force One X Leg Stump Esports registered their 3rd win of the campaign

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 10 Results (Image via TEC)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
News
Modified 2021-06-24T01:57:01+05:30

Global Esports and Force One X Leg Stump Esports continue their flawless run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by beating Team Insignia and Inazuma respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 10 results

Global Esports vs Team Insignia:

Global Esports and TEam Insignia in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 10 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

  • Icebox
  • Bind
  • Split
Global Esports vs Team Insignia Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Icebox

Global Esports started the game as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Insignia tried to fight back securing 8 rounds in their favor. However, Global Esports secured 3 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Global Esports 13-10 Team Insignia

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2: Bind

Global Esports started the game as defenders and again dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. Insignia was unable to secure a single round in the second half. However, Global Esports secured 3 more rounds to win the match and the series.

Global Esports 13-2 Team Insignia

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Force One X Leg Stump Esports vs Inzuma

Force One X Leg Stump Esports went up against Tempest in the second match of day 10 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup were:

  • Haven
  • Ascent
  • Bind
Force One X Leg Stump Esports vs Inzuma Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Haven

Force One X Leg Stump Esports started as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. Inazuma was unable to secure a single round in the second half. However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports secured 3 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Force One X Leg Stump Esports 13-2 Inzuma

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2: Ascent

Force One X Leg Stump Esports started as the defenders and took 7 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Inazuma was able to secure just one round for themselves. However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports 6 more rounds to win the match and their third win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Force One X Leg Stump Esports 13-6 Inzuma

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Global Esports and Force One X Leg Stump Esports both continue their flawless run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 with today's win. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the future.

Edited by Gautham Balaji
Esports Valorant India
