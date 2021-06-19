Create
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 6: Team Valor beat Team Insignia and Force One Esports defeat Tempest

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 6 Results (Image via TEC)
Team Valor and Force One Esports both secured 3 points in their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group-B ties, beating Team Insignia and Tempest respectively.

The results of today's matches are as follows:

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 6 results

Team Valor vs Team Insignia:

Team Valor and Team Insignia faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 6 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

  • Haven
  • Bind
  • Icebox
Team Valor vs Team Insignia Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Haven

Team Insignia started the game as attackers and secured 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Valor secured 5 rounds for themselves. However, Team Insignia secured 5 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2: Bind

Team Valor started as the attackers and took 6 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Insignia also secured 6 rounds and sent the match into overtime. Team Valor secured the first two rounds of overtime and won the match.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 3: Icebox

Team Valor started the game as the attackers and secured 9 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Insignia secured 3 rounds. However, Team Valor secured 4 more rounds to win the match. It was their second win of TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Force One Esports vs Tempest:

Force One Esports went up against Tempest in the second match of day 6 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's match-ups were:

  • Split
  • Ascent
  • Bind
Force One Esports vs Tempest Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Split

Force One Esports started as aggressors and secured 8 rounds. Tempest secured 5 rounds in the second half. However, Force One Esports secured 5 more rounds and won the first match of the best-of-three tie.

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2: Ascent

Force One Esports started as defenders and secured 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Tempest secured 6 rounds. However, Force One Esports secured 3 more rounds and won the match as well as the tie.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Valor secured their first win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 whereas Force One Esports maintained their winning run in the competition.

