TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 9: Team Valor and Godlike Esports maintain their flawless run 

Team Valor and Godlike Esports maintain their flawless run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by beating Simple and Tempest respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 9 results

Team Valor vs Simple:

Team Valor faced Simple in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 9 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Team Valor vs Simple Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Team Valor started the game as the defenders and secured 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Simple secured 5 rounds for themselves. However, Team Valor took 6 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Team Valor 13-10 Simple

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Team Valor started as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. Simple took 2 more rounds in the second half. However, Team Valor secured 3 more rounds to win the match and the series.

Team Valor 13-4 Simple

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Godlike Esports vs Tempest:

Godlike Esports went up against Tempest in the second match of day 9 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Godlike Esports vs Tempest Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Tempest started the game as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds in the first half. But after the side swap, Godlike Esports came back stronger and secured 7 rounds, sending the match into overtime. In overtime Godlike Esports secured both the rounds and won the match.

Godlike Esports 14-12 Tempest

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Godlike Esports started the game at the attackers and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Tempest was able to secure just one round. However, Godlike Esports secured 5 more rounds to win the match and registered their third win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Team Valor and Godlike Esports maintained their flawless run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They will surely try to maintain this momentum for the rest of their campaign.

