TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 17: Global Esports pulled off a successful comeback against Force One X Leg Stump to maintain their flawless run 

Global Esports pulled an excellent comeback to defeat Force One X Leg Stump to maintain their winning streak in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign.
Global Esports and Force One X Leg Stump both have won the first 4 matches of their campaign. The two teams faced each other to continue their flawless run into the campaign.
TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 17 results
Force One X Leg Stump vs Global Esports
Force One X Leg Stump went up against Global Esports in a best-of-three tie on day 17 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
The three maps selected for today's matchup following the map veto process were:
- Ascent
- Breeze
- Bind
Map 1: Ascent
Global Esports started the game as defenders and secured 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Force One X Leg Stump made a comeback securing 8 rounds in their favor. Global Esports was able to secure just 3 rounds in the second half and lost the match.
Force One X Leg Stump 13-10 Global Esports
Map 2: Breeze
Global Esports started the game as defenders and secured 6 rounds in their favor. Force One X Leg Stump was able to secure just one round in the second half. However, Global Esports secured 7 more rounds to win the game and equalized the tie.
Force One X Leg Stump 7-13 Global Esports
Map 3: Bind
Global Esports started the game as aggressors and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After side swap, Force One X Leg Stump was unable to secure a single round in the second half. Global Esports secured 4 more rounds in their favor to win the match and take their fifth win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
With this win, Global Esports maintained their top spot in the Group-A table with 10 points from their first four games. Meanwhile, Force One X Leg Stump is 2nd in the table with 9 points.
Top 4 teams will qualify for the Playoffs of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.