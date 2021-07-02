TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 17: Global Esports pulled off a successful comeback against Force One X Leg Stump to maintain their flawless run 

Global Esports pulled an excellent comeback to defeat Force One X Leg Stump to maintain their winning streak in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign.

Global Esports and Force One X Leg Stump both have won the first 4 matches of their campaign. The two teams faced each other to continue their flawless run into the campaign.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 17 results

Force One X Leg Stump vs Global Esports

Force One X Leg Stump went up against Global Esports in a best-of-three tie on day 17 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup following the map veto process were:

Ascent

Breeze

Bind

Force One X Leg Stump vs Global Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Global Esports started the game as defenders and secured 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Force One X Leg Stump made a comeback securing 8 rounds in their favor. Global Esports was able to secure just 3 rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Force One X Leg Stump 13-10 Global Esports

Map 2: Breeze

Global Esports started the game as defenders and secured 6 rounds in their favor. Force One X Leg Stump was able to secure just one round in the second half. However, Global Esports secured 7 more rounds to win the game and equalized the tie.

Force One X Leg Stump 7-13 Global Esports

Map 3: Bind

Global Esports started the game as aggressors and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After side swap, Force One X Leg Stump was unable to secure a single round in the second half. Global Esports secured 4 more rounds in their favor to win the match and take their fifth win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Force One X Leg Stump vs Global Esports Scorecards

With this win, Global Esports maintained their top spot in the Group-A table with 10 points from their first four games. Meanwhile, Force One X Leg Stump is 2nd in the table with 9 points.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group-A Standings

Top 4 teams will qualify for the Playoffs of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

