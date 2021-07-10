TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 25: The Esports Team qualified for the Playoffs securing a flawless victory against Kuch Bhi 

The Esports Team secured their place in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs after beating Kuch Bhi today. The Esports Team secured a flawless win against their opposition and qualified for the Playoffs with aplomb.

Ahead of the match, The Esports Team was 4th in Group-B and needed just 2 points to secure a spot in the playoffs. Whereas Kuch Bhi was stuck to the bottom of the table, searching for their first victory of the campaign.

The two teams faced in a best-of-three tie on day 25 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign and The Esports Team got the better of their opposition.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 25 results

The Esports Team vs Kuch Bhi:

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Bind

Split

Ascent

The Esports Team vs Kuch Bhi Selected Maps (Image via Youtube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Bind

The Esports Team completely dominated the first map and left nothing to chance. They secured 11 rounds in the first half as defenders. After the side swap, Kuch Bhi was able to secure just one round for themselves.

However, The Esports Team secured 2 more rounds in their favor to win the bout and take the lead in the tie.

The Esports Team 13-2 Kuch Bhi

The Esports Team vs Kuch Bhi Map 1 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Split

The Esports Team were off to a flyer and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Kuch Bhi secured 3 rounds for themselves. However, The Esports Team stopped them in their tracks by securing 5 more rounds in their favor and won the match and the series.

The Esports Team 13-7 Kuch Bhi

The Esports Team vs Kuch Bhi Map 2 Scorecard (Image via Youtube/The Esports Club)

With this win, The Esports Team becomes the final team to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs from Group B. Previously Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming and Samurai Esports secured their places in the Playoffs from Group-B with The Esports Team joining them today.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group-B Standings (Image via Youtube/The Esports Club)

However, Kuch Bhi is yet to win a game in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just one game left.

