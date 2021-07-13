TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 26: Global Esports and Godlike Esports acquire top 2 spots in the Group-A table

Global Esports and Godlike Esports finished in the top two positions in the Group-A table of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign with today's victory against Simple and F1 X LS respectively.
TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 26 results
Simple vs Global Esports:
Simple and Global Esports faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match on Day 26 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
The three maps that were selected for today's match were:
- Split
- Icebox
- Breeze
Map 1: Split
The first map saw an exciting battle between the two teams as both teams had secured 8 rounds in their defense and sent the match into overtime. Simple prevailed in the first two rounds of overtime and secured a win.
Simple 14-12 Global Esports
Map 2: Icebox
Global Esports swiftly responded on the second map, winning the 10 rounds in the first half as aggressor. After the sides swapped, Simple was unable to take a single round in their favor. However, Global Esports won 3 more rounds to take away the match and equalized the tie.
Simple 2-13 Global Esports
Map 3: Breeze
The third map saw a similar outcome, as Global Esports dominated the first half as the attackers and won 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Simple secured 4 more rounds. However, Global Esports took the next 4 rounds and won the series.
Simple 7-13 Global Esports
Godlike Esports vs F1 X LS:
Godlike Esports went up against F1 X LS in the second match of day 26 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
The three maps selected for today's matchup were:
- Haven
- Bind
- Ascent
Map 1: Haven
F1 X LS started the game as the attackers and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Godlike Esports pulled off an amazing comeback taking 9 rounds in their favor. On the other hand, F1 X LS was able to win just 2 rounds for themselves and lost the match.
Godlike Esports 13-10 F1 X LS
Map 2: Bind
Godlike Esports secured dominated the first half this time as the aggressor securing 9 rounds for themselves. After the side swap, F1 X LS won 4 rounds in their favor. However, Godlike Esports took the next 4 rounds and won the series.
Godlike Esports 13-7 F1 X LS
With these wins, both Global Esports and Godlike Esports secured the top 2 spots in the Group-A table of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.