TEC Gauntlet Season 1 DAY 27: Velocity Gaming continues their flawless run, Kuch Bhi registered their first win

Velocity Gaming continue their unbeatable run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign, beating Enigma Gaming today. Whereas Kuch Bhi registered their first win of the tournament, beating ROG Academy.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 27 results

Velocity Gaming vs Enigma Gaming

Velocity Gaming took on Enigma Gaming in a best-of-three tie in the first match on Day 27 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match between Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming were:

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Map 1: Ascent

Velocity Gaming started the game as the defender and took advantage in the first half securing 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming were able to take just 2 rounds in their favor.

However, Velocity Gaming won 6 more rounds in the second half to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Velocity Gaming 13-7 Enigma Gaming

Map 2: Haven

Map 2 saw an almost similar story as Velocity Gaming took advantage in the first half with 7 rounds in their favor as the aggressor this time. Enigma Gaming were able to take just 3 rounds in their favor in the second half.

However, Velocity Gaming secured 6 more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Velocity Gaming 13-8 Enigma Gaming

ROG Academy vs Kuch Bhi:

ROG Academy went up against Kuch Bhi in the second match of day 26 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Haven

Bind

Split

Map 1: Haven

It was a nail-biting affair between the two teams as both were almost head to head throughout the match. Kuch Bhi took advantage in the first winning 7 rounds as the defenders while ROG Academy secured 6 rounds after the side swap.

However, Kuch Bhi also won 6 rounds in the second half to clinch victory on the first map.

ROG Academy 11-13 Kuch Bhi

Map 2: Bind

Kuch Bhi dominated the second map from the start as defenders and secured 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, both teams took 6 rounds each in their favor, with Kuch Bhi winning the match and the series.

ROG Academy 10-13 Kuch Bhi

With today's win, Velocity Gaming maintain their flawless run in the campaign whereas Kuch Bhi secured their first win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

