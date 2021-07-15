TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Team Valor and Enigma Gaming claim hard-fought victories on day 28

Team Valor beat Inazuma in a Group-A tie while Enigma Gaming defeated Team Fangs in the Group-B tie of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 28 Results

Team Valor vs Inazuma

Team Valor went up against Inazuma in a best-of-three tie in the first match of day 28 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's matchup were:

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Map 1: Haven

Team Valor started the match as the aggressor and took advantage, winning 7 rounds. After the side swap, Inazuma was able to take just 3 rounds. However, Team Valor secured 6 more rounds for themselves to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Team Valor 13-8 Inazuma

Map 2: Bind

Team Valor started the game as the defenders this time and dominated the first half with 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Inazuma pulled off an amazing comeback and secured 9 rounds in their favor. Team Valor was only able to take 3 rounds as the attackers and lost the match.

Team Valor 10-13 Inazuma

Map 3: Ascent

Team Valor responded in the third map after the loss in the second map. They dominated the first half as the defender, securing 10 rounds. After the side swap, Inazuma tried their best, taking 8 rounds in their favor. However, Team Valo secured 3 more rounds and won the match and the series to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs.

Team Valor 13-10 Inazuma

Team Fangs vs Enigma Gaming:

Team Fangs took on Enigma Gaming in the second match of day 28 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Map 1: Ascent

Team Fangs started the game on the defending side and dominated the first half with 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming was only able to take 2 rounds. However, Team Fangs secured 5 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Team Fangs 13-6 Enigma Gaming

Map 2: Haven

Enigma Gaming started the game on the defending side this time and took advantage in the first half, winning 7 rounds. Team Fangs was unable to secure a single round in the second half, while Enigma Gaing secured 6 more rounds and won the match.

Team Fangs 5-13 Enigma Gaming

Map 3: Icebox

Enigma Gaming completely dominated the first half on Icebox as the aggressor, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Fangs took 2 rounds for themselves. However, Enigma Gaming secured 2 more rounds and won the match and the series.

Team Fangs 3-13 Enigma Gaming

With the win, Team Valor qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. Enigma Gaming confirmed their second position on the Group-B table of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

