TEC Gauntlet Season 2: Velocity Gaming lost to Enigma Gaming on the opening day of the campaign

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 finally starts today as fans saw two back-to-back clashes on Day 1 of the campaign. Team XO won the first match of the day against FS Esports whereas Enigma Gaming defeated the defending champions Velocity Gaming in the second bout.

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Day 1 Results

Team XO vs FS Esports

Team XO faced FS Esports in the Group-B tie in the inaugural match of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. The two teams faced each other in a best-of-three tie and the selected maps were:

Icebox

Ascent

Haven

Map 1: Icebox

Both teams had gone head-to-head in the first half of the match and secured six rounds each in their favor. After the side swap, FS Esports was able to take just two rounds, owing to an abysmal display.

However, Team XO snatched seven more rounds in the second half and clinched the match.

Team XO 13-8 FS Esports

Map 2: Ascent

Map 2 saw complete domination from Team XO as it secured 11 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, FS Esports put up a great fight and won seven rounds in its defense.

However, Team XO gained two more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Team XO 13-8 FS Esports

Enigma Gaming vs Velocity Gaming

Enigma Gaming went up against the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 champions Velocity Gaming in the second match of the day. The three Valorant maps that were selected for the matchup were:

Bind

Icebox

Haven

Map 1: Bind

Both teams secured six rounds each in the first half of the match. After the side's swap, Velocity Gaming secured four rounds in its defense. However, Enigma Gaming snatched seven more rounds in the second half and clinched the match.

Enigma Gaming 13-10 Velocity Gaming

Map 2: Icebox

Map 2 saw a similar story as both teams again secured six rounds in their favor. However, after the side swap, Enigma Gaming's powers went downhill as it only secured two rounds in its favor.

On the other hand, Velocity Gaming won seven more rounds in the second half and won the match.

Enigma Gaming 8-13 Velocity Gaming

Map 3: Haven

Enigma Gaming started on Haven as the aggressor and dominated the first half with eight rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Velocity Gaming secured six more rounds to keep it competitive.

However, in the second half, Enigma Gaming took five more rounds to win the match and the series.

The first day of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 took off with some exciting clashes as Team XO secured a dominating win and Enigma Gaming shocked TEC Gauntlet Season 1 champion Velocity Gaming.

