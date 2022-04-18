"The competition is insane, and the teams are liable to get upset": Medal Esports' Ezzy on current South Asian Valorant esports

Rishabh "Ezzy" Gupta is one of the youngsters of Indian Valorant esports. Since the game's launch in 2020, the esports scenario in the country has grown to the next level, with many new teams and players coming into the limelight and making careers through it.

Ezzy is one of India's young emerging stars. He has already played for several teams and represented India on the international stage last year. However, he recently joined Medal Esports alongside two of his older teammates, Badman and Godvexy.

After joining Medal Esports, Ezzy spoke to Sportskeeda Esports' Rishab Chakladar and revealed his esports experience and plans with his new team. He also shared his thoughts regarding the future of Valorant esports inside the region.

Ezzy overwhelmed with APAC teams' performance in ongoing VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik

Q. Establishing a career in esports is not a joke, and you've done it at this young age. Can you briefly tell our readers about your journey till now?

Ezzy: I started playing competitive Valorant in team tryouts with friends to see where I stood, and I had reasonable confidence in myself. After that, I had an opportunity to play for Enigma Gaming, and the rest is history.

Q. Congratulations on joining Medal Esports. How does it feel to represent the organization?

Ezzy: I feel very honored to represent my current organization, i.e., Medal Esports. I have met all the young talents here, and we share the same goals.

Q. What is your role in this newly formed Valorant squad?

Ezzy: Controller or Sentinel, most preferably, and I will always be backing my teammates back. But I have a lot of freedom in this team.

Q. You have been part of Enigma Gaming's Valorant squad in the past. Your teammates Badman and Godvexy were also on the same team. Do you think it will be helpful for you guys in this new team as well?

Ezzy: I am thrilled to play with these two guys. They are some of the best in their respective roles. I feel very blessed to have met them in Enigma Gaming, and I admire how they manage the team environment and boost other players' morale.

A player won't feel pressured when playing with Badman and Godvexy because they make the team environment very friendly. It will be beneficial for the team as the effort they bring in during our practice sessions and help every player individually.

Q. You have already qualified for the TEC Challenger Series Playoffs by beating Revenant Esports. What are your next steps for the upcoming tournaments?

Ezzy: Obviously, we are focusing on performing at our best and at least finishing in the top 4 in every tournament, but our main goal will be to win the TEC Challenger Series.

Q. New season, new teams. Indian Valorant esports is ready to have a blast in the coming days. How excited are you guys, and what can fans expect from these teams in the upcoming tournaments?

Ezzy: The competition is insane right now, and the teams are liable to get upset. Let's see if the underdogs can pull it off, but it will be fascinating and entertaining for the viewers, and sides will be up for a show.

Q. You recently participated in a LAN event and won the University National Esports with Mumbai Sharks. How was the experience? Do you think tournaments like this will help grow the esports ecosystem in the country?

Ezzy: Events like these would definitely grow the ecosystem and esports industry. It was my first proper LAN event in Valorant, and it was well executed. The experience was excellent, and I wish to see more LAN events like this one.

Q. Emerging players and young talents have several opportunities nowadays to showcase their skillset. According to you, how can it help the newer generation come about?

Ezzy: As more underdogs and newcomers get recognition, it will help the new generation gain more confidence and assurance. The underdogs will set a role model, and the new generation will have players they look up to and relate to.

Q. The VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik is currently going on. Whom are you supporting in the Masters? What do you think of APAC teams' (Paper Rex and Xerxia Esports) performance in the Masters?

Ezzy: I am supporting Loud from the Brazil (BR) region in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik as they had a clean run in their qualifier. I like their game style and their confidence as a team. I want to see what they can bring out in this LAN event.

The APAC teams are going berzerk, and their performances have been more than anyone expected. It has undoubtedly helped the global community recognize our region as a solid contender, and the teams have worked very hard to get the respect they deserve.

I believe that Paper Rex will have a great run, and they could finish in the top 4 because I feel that they have the best duelists, i.e., Jinggg and f0rsakeN.

Xerxia had an insane run in the tournament and made a statement by beating North America's OpTic Gaming 2-0. It was a proud moment for every APAC fan as they were very close to qualifying for the Playoffs but unfortunately lost the final map in OT against Team Liquid.

Q. Any words for your fans?

Ezzy: I want to thank everyone who has supported me through this beautiful journey, and I promise you that I will stand up to everything you guys expect from me and never disappoint you guys. I want all my fans to spread love and support in the community because sometimes we get side-tracked, and that's not the aim.

Keep supporting my team and my org. You're going to see miracles soon. #MedalAcquired.

Edited by Ravi Iyer