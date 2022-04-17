VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 7 results: Team Liquid and The Guard eliminated, top 5 highlights, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 7 has ended with two more teams eliminated from the competition. Last night was full of surprises and unpredictable results.

The underdog teams came out on top last night, eliminating two of the title contenders. Fans have enjoyed some magical and thrilling moments packed with top-notch entertainment.

Everything to know about VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 7

Fans enjoyed two best-of-three series last night at the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs: the first was between Zeta Division and Team Liquid, while the second was between Paper Rex and The Guard.

Match results

Both matches ended with shock results as the underdogs showed excellence and sent two big fish home with remarkable wins.

Zeta Division vs Team Liquid (2-1): Fracture (13-7), Haven (4-13), and Split (13-7) Paper Rex vs The Guard (2-0): Haven (13-10) and Split (13-8)

Top five highlights from Day 7

Here are some magical moments from last night's VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik matches:

1) Jamppi's Ace

It was just the second round of Haven, and Team Liquid was on the attacking side. After winning the first Piston round, Liquid went for a semi-buy.

However, Jamppi single-handedly took charge of the game and scored an Ace to secure the round for his team. The early Ace increased his and his team's confidence after a disastrous loss in the first map on Fracture.

2) Zeta Division's utility usage to deny Spike plant

It was the sixth round of the Haven map when Zeta Division showed the beauty of Valorant. A team can win a round with perfect ability usage. With just 25 seconds left on the clock, Team Liquid tried to plant the Spike on C-site.

Zeta Division used Killjoy's Ultimate and Astra's Gravity Well to deny the plant and won the round without the expense of a single bullet.

3) Zeta Division's bonus win on Split

After winning the first two rounds comprehensively, Zeta Division tried to secure third on the board, and the Japanese side did it quite efficiently.

Two from Dep with Sheriff and two from TENNN with Judge did the job for the team and built up the momentum.

4) Forsaken's 1v2 Clutch

After a bad game against DRX, Paper Rex's Forsaken finally found his form against The Guard last night.

He made a statement with a 1v2 clutch in the 10th round on Haven to secure the 7th on the board for his team. The sheer aim of the youngster helped him win the round.

5) Jinggg's Ace

The final round of the first half was on Split. Paper Rex's Jinggg took an Ace to tie it up at half-time for his side. The crisp aim, perfect utility usage, and composure were the keys behind the Ace for Jinggg.

Day 8 schedule

Here is the schedule for VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day 8:

DRX vs OpTic Gaming - Upper Bracket Round 2 - 17 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Upper Bracket Round 2 - 17 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) G2 Esports vs Loud - Upper Bracket Round 2 - 17 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Both matches of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day 8 will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar