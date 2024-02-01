The VCT Americas League Kickoff event is about to begin. 2024 will see many changes being introduced to Valorant esports. The most significant ones are its format, with teams being divided into groups and the addition of an eleventh team to every region. The first franchised league of 2024 will determine which team makes it to Masters Madrid.

Before the event, a press conference was held, which saw a player or a coach from each Americas team. Zellsis was the representative from Sentinels. Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to talk to him, during which he said:

"The strongest team on paper is NRG."

Sentinels' Zellsis talks in detail about the strongest team heading into VCT Americas League Kickoff

Zellsis at AfreecaTV Valorant League (Image via AfreecaTV)

Sentinels is one the most popular teams in the Americas League and Valorant esports as a whole. The squad went on to make a couple of changes to the roster by adding johnqt as their new in-game leader (IGL) and Zellsis as their sixth player. This new iteration has already found a decent amount of success in VCT's OFF//SEASON events.

Sportskeeda Esports asked Sentinels' Zellsis about what team he thought was the strongest after the rostermania that took place in the Americas. Here's what he had to say:

"I think the strongest team on paper is NRG. Obviously they have a lot to work through but they have five really hard working players. I think the hurdles that they are going to encounter, they will get over pretty quickly. But obviously when you have a team as stacked as them there is a lot of pressure."

He further added:

"There's a lot of eyes on them. They know they kinda have to to succeed so. They could either be really really good or crash and burn. So i think NRG is the one team that I am really excited to watch and look out for to play as well."

VCT Americas League Kickoff will commence on February 17, 2024. Sentinels will open their group by facing off against the top Brazilian team, LOUD.

For more VCT exclusives, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.