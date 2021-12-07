"They have some unique playstyles"- Team Envy's yay ahead of their clash against X10 Crit in Valorant Champions 2021

It is the final day of the Valorant Champions 2021 group stage and fans will finally have an answer as to which three teams will join Acend, Gambit Esports, Team Liquid, Fnatic, and KRU Esports in the knockout stage. Team Envy will go up against X10 CRIT in the final game of the group stage clashes. One of the two teams will face Acend in the quarterfinals from Group A, while the other will be going home.

Team Envy's Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker faced the media after their loss against Acend last night and answered some of their queries ahead of their final game of the group stage.

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker reveals he is excited to face X10 CRIT once again in Valorant Champions 2021

Team Envy was defeated by Acend last night in their qualification tie for the Valorant Champions 2021 quarterfinals. However, the North American side will get another chance to secure their spot in the knockout stage against X10 CRIT tonight. The winner will qualify as the runner-up in Group A.

In a post-match press conference last night, Sportskeeda Esports asked yay about Envy's next opponent X10 CRIT and how confident his team is in facing them and qualifying for the quarterfinals. In response, Yay had the following to share:

"X10 CRIT has some unique playstyles especially while executing any site. Every region comes up with some unique strategies in this kind of international event. But, they have something different than the others."

He also added,

"I'm very excited to face them and am surely looking forward to it. We need to deliver our best to get out of the group stage by beating them.

Team Envy recently faced X10 CRIT in their opening match of the Valorant Champions 2021. The North American side secured a flawless victory with a 2-0 scoreline against them. The squad will be looking to replicate this formula for success if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. One the other hand, it will be interesting to see if X10 CRIT has adapted from their previous game against Envy and is able to pull off another upset in Valorant Champions 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi